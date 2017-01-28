Village continues equipment sales

PORT HENRY – The Village of Port Henry has been so successful with its surplus equipment sales it’s looking for more to sell.

As the village prepares to dissolve, it’s sold trucks, pavers and even golf carts.

Next may be heavy equipment and a salt spreader.

In a recent sealed-bid sale, the asphalt paver went to Travis Landscaping of Keeseville for $751; a Gravely sweeper to Darren Dickerson for $51; a septic pump-out wagon to Dickerson for $378; the golf cart to Walter Wojewodzic for $599; and a flatbed truck to Chuck Bryant for $515.

“There’s other stuff we could surplus out,” Mayor Ernest Guerin said at a recent Village Board meeting. “We’re on a spending freeze (and could use the money).”

The village backhoe or front-end loader could be next, he said, along with an extra roadway salt spreader.

Officials said they have a legal bill of $12,000 for forming the Port Henry-Moriah Fire District #3, so the village fire company can continue, and although there’s a $50,000 state Department of State grant to cover those costs, no payments have been made on the grant. Submitted bills go back to September 2016 with no remittance from the state, officials said.

The village also has a $42,000 loan payment and a $72,000 infrastructure debt service payment due.

Acting Village Treasurer Janelle Jurkiewicz said the village sent $134,000 in unpaid property taxes and $127,000 in uncollected water-sewer bills to the Essex County Treasurer’s Office for collection.

“We need to hold off on any non-essential spending until March,” she said. “We need to concentrate on payroll, keeping the lights on. We don’t have any influx of cash coming in.”

Officials said that with the village going out of business, an unusually high number of property owners haven’t paid taxes and service fees.

Village Public Works Superintendent Daniel “Digger” Laing said he’ll generate a list of possible sale items and the Village Board can decide which ones to sell next.