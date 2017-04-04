Village is gone

× The Port Henry Village Hall will now be used by the Town of Moriah for its building codes department and Board of Assessors offices. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – The Village of Port Henry is gone.

The municipality dissolved at midnight on March 31, just as a terrific winter storm was hitting the area.

The passing of the village saddened some, who miss the identity of their little enclave of 1,200 residents, and elated others, who wanted an end to their almost $2,000 a year village tax bills.

Deputy Mayor/Trustee Matt Brassard remarked on his Facebook page that many will miss the village.

“The day has finally come, the last day of the Village of Port Henry,” he said. “It’s a sad day for many. I am thankful I was giving the opportunity to serve on the Village Board for the past six years; it truly was a honor.”

The Town of Moriah assumed Port Henry’s responsibilities and properties on April 1.

“I am not worried about the town taking things over,” Brassard said. “Tom Scozzafava, Jamie Wilson, Chip Perry, Art Morgan, and Ed Roberts all have great people working for them and I know they will do the former village residents right.”

Scozzafava is supervisor; Wilson, highway superintendent; Perry, wastewater plant operator; Morgan, codes officer; and Roberts, buildings and grounds foreman.

The village’s Champ RV Park and Campground on Lake Champlain is now a town operation.

“To the campers at Champ RV Campground, you all are great people,” Brassard said. “I hope at some point in the past six years I was able to help you with something.”

The village-owned Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department was spun off into an independent fire district and will continue.

Scozzafava said most village employees were absorbed by the town after dissolution.

“The transition may not be seamless, but I believe, at the end of day, it will be best for the community as a whole,” he said. “It’s for the betterment of the whole community.”

It was an emotional issue for many, he said, because the dissolution vote was close.

“It was pretty evenly divided,” he said. “And New York State offered us little help. We had to do it on our own.”

Residents of the Village of Port Henry voted for dissolution in October 2015, 190 yes to 171 no.

The town will now get state dissolution aid, he said, which is supposed to pay for village functions that the town must now do, such as snow removal and road maintenance in the former village.

The Village Board of Trustees isn’t to blame, he said, but a stagnant tax base and increasing costs that forced property taxes ever upward.

With dissolution approaching and no more village taxes since the last bills went out in early 2016, new businesses have opened in the village and property sales are up, Trustee James Curran said.

“It was time to move on,” he said. “It was a question of affordability. Things needed to happen.”

A notice posted on the front door of the former Village Hall says the office closed at 11:30 a.m. on the last day, and the village dissolved at midnight.