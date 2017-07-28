Village land to be put up for sale

LAKE GEORGE — A plot of village land off Transfer Station Road will soon be offered for sale.

Lake George Village trustees voted unanimously July 17 to declare about 10 acres of municipal property off Transfer Station Road near Rte. 9N as surplus and put it up for public bid.

Anthony Brody of Yankee Boat Sales has proposed to build a boat storage building on the plot, where a village sand pit is now located. The building is expected to cost about $1 million. But to follow state law, the land will be put up for competitive bid.

Trustees at the meeting reviewed an appraisal of the property submitted by Sterling Commercial Appraisals of Saratoga Springs.

Mayor Robert Blais and several trustees said they were surprised with the apparent worth of the property.

Village Superintendent of Public Works Dave Harrington said the acreage has been used as both a sand pit and a place for dump snow plowed off local roadways, as well as for a parking site for snowmobiles, as it is located near an entrance to a regional snowmobile trail system. Snow can be dumped elsewhere on nearby village property, Harrington added.

The minimum bid for the property is to be the appraisal value.

BEAUTIFICATION AWARDS

Nominations for the village’s 2017 Beautification Awards have been announced.

Commercial nominations are the new Marriott Courtyard hotel and conference center, John Carr’s distillery at 1 Canada St., and the new Lake George Beach Club on Lower Montcalm St..

Nominated for residential awards are the homes of Robert and Randi Klemish, 72 McGillis Avenue; Chris and Judy Gearwar, 50 Hendrick St.; and William and Teresa Liguori, 45 McGillis Avenue.

FIREFIGHTER WARNING

Blais warned trustees that despite their requests for the village fire department to curtail their practice of sending fire trucks out on EMS calls, the number of such runs has recently increased.

Last year, the village’s workers’ compensation premiums increased by about $13,000 directly due to the firefighters responding to EMS calls, he said.

“We need to talk with fire department officers about this,” Blais said, predicting that the insurance costs would rise even more if the fire truck runs weren’t cut.