Village land to be put up for sale

LAKE GEORGE — A plot of village land off Transfer Station Road will soon be offered for sale.
Lake George Village trustees voted unanimously July 17 to declare about 10 acres of municipal property off Transfer Station Road near Rte. 9N as surplus and put it up for public bid.
Anthony Brody of Yankee Boat Sales has proposed to build a boat storage building on the plot, where a village sand pit is now located. The building is expected to cost about $1 million. But to follow state law, the land will be put up for competitive bid.
Trustees at the meeting reviewed an appraisal of the property submitted by Sterling Commercial Appraisals of Saratoga Springs.
Mayor Robert Blais and several trustees said they were surprised with the apparent worth of the property.
Village Superintendent of Public Works Dave Harrington said the acreage has been used as both a sand pit and a place for dump snow plowed off local roadways, as well as for a parking site for snowmobiles, as it is located near an entrance to a regional snowmobile trail system. Snow can be dumped elsewhere on nearby village property, Harrington added.
The minimum bid for the property is to be the appraisal value.
BEAUTIFICATION AWARDS
Nominations for the village’s 2017 Beautification Awards have been announced.
Commercial nominations are the new Marriott Courtyard hotel and conference center, John Carr’s distillery at 1 Canada St., and the new Lake George Beach Club on Lower Montcalm St..
Nominated for residential awards are the homes of Robert and Randi Klemish, 72 McGillis Avenue; Chris and Judy Gearwar, 50 Hendrick St.; and William and Teresa Liguori, 45 McGillis Avenue.
FIREFIGHTER WARNING
Blais warned trustees that despite their requests for the village fire department to curtail their practice of sending fire trucks out on EMS calls, the number of such runs has recently increased.
Last year, the village’s workers’ compensation premiums increased by about $13,000 directly due to the firefighters responding to EMS calls, he said.
“We need to talk with fire department officers about this,” Blais said, predicting that the insurance costs would rise even more if the fire truck runs weren’t cut.
DECKER UPDATE
The village recently received two letters from state Department of State officials regarding the Lake George Watershed Coalition and Dave Decker’s role in handling grant payments on behalf of the group.
Decker was recently charged with 17 felonies in addition to the nine felonies he was charged with in March — accused of depositing grant money into his personal account and allegedly drafting false invoices and documents detailing work that was never accomplished, including bills from bogus shell companies that he created.
Although Decker was fired from his post as director of the Coalition soon after his initial arrest, the June 27 letter from the state Department of State asks Decker to provide the agency with information so they can determine whether he is a “responsible vendor.”
A companion letter from the agency demands that he immediately stop using his bank account and submit all financial records and blank checks to the Department of State.
Mark Westcott, a former Warren County at-large Supervisor for Queensbury, has publicized documents that indicate Queensbury alone drafted 74 checks totaling $3.26 million as direct payments to Decker between 2003 and 2016, according to Westcott’s research of municipal records.
A 2015 state audit of the town of Queensbury scolded the municipal officials for a lack of documentation for in-kind work, failing to verify that work by contractors had actually been accomplished; for not requiring comprehensive documentation before paying invoices, and for not scrutinizing bills, invoices and vouchers to prevent double-payments from multiple sources.
TIKI TOUR
Trustees approved Joe DePace’s high bid of $5,100 to use the village’s former patrol officer’s hut on Beach Road as a ticket office for his parasail operation for the remainder of the summer.
The Tiki Tour operation, which sends a half-dozen passengers st a time out on the lake aboard a Polynesian-themed pontoon craft, was outbid by DePace, the mayor said.
BEACH UPDATE
Harrington noted village workers invested 220 hours total in investigating the sources of pollution that prompted the closure of Million Dollar Beach.
The village also loaned the use of their sewer vacuum trick and robotic sewer video camera in the investigation and remediation work. Blais said the village will be informing the state of their investment in the multi-agency initiative.
“It boggles my mind that we were the smallest municipality in the project, but we invested far more than any other entity,” Deputy Mayor John Earl said.
“We were there for the lake and its water quality,” Blais responded.
Also, the board passed a resolution declaring support for New York State’s leadership in combatting climate change and following the principles of the Paris Climate Accord despite the Trump Administration’s rejection of the agreement.
“This resolution states that despite the U.S. withdrawing, municipalities in New York State will continue to abide by the accord’s regulations,” Blais said.
CHARLOTTE REMEMBERED
Blais presented leaflets produced for the new Lake George safe and sober boating initiative spearheaded by Glens Falls Third Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer.
“Remember Charlotte” refers to Charlotte McCue, the eight-year-old who was killed last year in a boat crash on Lake George.
Alexander West — who was piloting the boat which ran over the boat in which Charlotte and her family were passengers — was convicted of eight charges including criminally negligent homicide.
Look Television of Glens Falls produced the posters, rack cards and leaflets that feature a photograph of Charlotte jumping into Lake George with picturesque mountains in the background.
Urging people to report potential boat pilots operating their craft while impaired, the leaflets and posters bear the slogan: “Keep Childhood Dreams Alive.”
The Village of Lake George committed $2,000 towards printing of the materials which are expected to be distributed throughout the region.
Other municipalities will likely follow suit, Blais said.
“This poster is really moving,” Blais said of the sample he held up.
The safe boating initiative honoring Charlotte McCue is sponsored by the Lake George Park Commission, Lake George Chamber of Commerce, the Village of Lake George, the Town of Queensbury and the Lake George Beach Club.
BLAIS HONORD
Mayor Blais was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Fund for Lake George at the group’s annual meeting held July 8 at the Sagamore Resort Conference Center. Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson accepted the award because Blais was recovering from pneumonia.
NEW HIRES
The village voted to hire Victor Cipressy as a village landscaping assistant at a rate of $11 per hour, and Stephanie Fregoe as the village Planning and Zoning secretary for $13.50 per hour.