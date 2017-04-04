Village of Champlain taxes to remain flat

Spending plan contains small increase, little changes from last year, says mayor

by

CHAMPLAIN — Village taxes will remain flat next year, said the mayor.  

The tax rate will again be $3.88 per $1,000 in assessed value, and was approved Monday when the village board signed off on their annual spending plan.  

Mayor Greg Martin said this budget is generally similar to last year’s spending plan.

“It’s been a pretty even year,” he said. “Not bragging, but we’re in pretty good financial shape.”

Total appropriations are $524,198, an increase of about $10,000 from last year.  

Health insurance costs increased slightly by 3 percent was one contributing factor — not uncommon for localities across the state.

The other was an additional $6,000 allocated to the highway department to pave three streets — Spruce, Canal and Pine — this summer, said Martin. 

“We didn’t do any paving last year at all, so we have to catch up.”  

Total revenues are $474,248, a decrease of about $14,000 from last year. 

Real property taxes went down by about $4,000. Several smaller $1,000 and $2,000 increases and decreases were scattered throughout the budget as a result of the village board’s best guest on what the revenues might be coming in for the village, said officials.

The municipality used almost $50,000 of its anticipated fund balance of $426,000 — leaving $221,898 to be raised by taxes.  

This spending plan includes hiring one part-time maintenance worker. There’s no raises or staffing cuts slated for this year.  

Retirement costs also remained the same, and there’s no big department cuts or additions.  

“The village is in pretty good shape,” Martin said. “We’re pretty healthy at this point.” 

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines