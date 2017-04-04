Village of Champlain taxes to remain flat

× The village of Champlain board of trustees approved its annual spending plan on Monday. This year’s budget includes no tax raise for residents and money to pave three roads in the village. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — Village taxes will remain flat next year, said the mayor.

The tax rate will again be $3.88 per $1,000 in assessed value, and was approved Monday when the village board signed off on their annual spending plan.

Mayor Greg Martin said this budget is generally similar to last year’s spending plan.

“It’s been a pretty even year,” he said. “Not bragging, but we’re in pretty good financial shape.”

Total appropriations are $524,198, an increase of about $10,000 from last year.

Health insurance costs increased slightly by 3 percent was one contributing factor — not uncommon for localities across the state.

The other was an additional $6,000 allocated to the highway department to pave three streets — Spruce, Canal and Pine — this summer, said Martin.

“We didn’t do any paving last year at all, so we have to catch up.”

Total revenues are $474,248, a decrease of about $14,000 from last year.

Real property taxes went down by about $4,000. Several smaller $1,000 and $2,000 increases and decreases were scattered throughout the budget as a result of the village board’s best guest on what the revenues might be coming in for the village, said officials.

The municipality used almost $50,000 of its anticipated fund balance of $426,000 — leaving $221,898 to be raised by taxes.

This spending plan includes hiring one part-time maintenance worker. There’s no raises or staffing cuts slated for this year.

Retirement costs also remained the same, and there’s no big department cuts or additions.

“The village is in pretty good shape,” Martin said. “We’re pretty healthy at this point.”