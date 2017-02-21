Village of Champlain to crack down on blighted buildings

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling This brick structure on the northwest corner of Main Street and Elm Street has an unsturdy roof, rotting eaves, shattering windows and loose bricks. This building is one of the five properties Mayor Greg Martin hopes to clean up.

CHAMPLAIN — Village officials are cracking down on owners of blighted buildings.

Lawmakers agreed unanimously to amend the building code’s offense penalties during last week’s board of trustees meeting.

A new $500 to $1,000 second offense fine was proposed, along with a possible jail sentence of up to 15 days, for residents who fail to maintain their properties.

“I know it sounds crude, but something has to be done about these buildings,” said Mayor Greg Martin, referring to five unmaintained properties in the village during the meeting.

Property owners who violate this law will be issued a court date, and violators will be issued a $200 fine if they plead guilty.

Or they can take it to court.

There’s been several instances where property owners have failed to appear in court, said Martin. Other residents paid the fine and walked away from the property, leaving the county to clean up the parcels after a three-year period.

This change in law will not only impose an additional fine for those who don’t comply, but also allow the court to hold people and issue a warrant for their arrest.

“It puts some teeth in it,” said Trustee Amy Gehrig during the meeting.

“It’s unfortunate you have to do that,” said Trustee Kim Trombley. “But you haven’t had some respectable property owners.”

Making these changes, Martin said, will hold the property owners more accountable to take care of these structures deemed dangerous to the public by the village.

The board of trustees will be holding a public hearing on March 13 at 7 p.m. A vote will take place following the meeting.

The overall goal of this policy change, Martin said, is to get rid of the structures and make the village more attractive.

DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION

This policy change comes on the heels of a plan on how to attract new businesses and residents to the village.

The team of consultants initial findings, which were revealed last month, consisted of cleaning up the village of all blighted buildings and creating a downtown core.

Main Street (Route 9) was targeted for further development.

The first phase of the plan includes converting the Champlain Playground space into a community park.

The goal, Margaret Irwin of River Street Planning & Development said, is to fill the vicinity around the gathering area with new businesses.

NEW MORATORIUM

That night, village officials also agreed to move forward with a moratorium that would restrict new tenants from converting empty storefronts into apartments along Main Street.

There are currently four to five vacant stores on that stretch, said Martin in a phone interview. All applications to convert them into apartments will be denied for a six-month period.

The mayor said by doing this, the village hopes to bring in new potential businesses, like a coffee shop or restaurant.

So far, there’s been a few interested buyers, said Martin.

“We want to make our village center a focus for recreation and a place to enjoy,” he said during the meeting. “This will take time to plan, develop and implement, but the end result should be worth all our efforts and hard work.”

A public hearing is set for March 13 at 7:15 p.m. on this proposal. A vote will take place following the hearing.