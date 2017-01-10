Village of Dannemora denied LaFountaine Park grant

× This pirate ship was purchased a few years ago using leftover grant funds. The village’s goal is to replace all the pieces of aging playground equipment. Photo by Teah Dowling

DANNEMORA — It looks like LaFountaine Park won’t be receiving that facelift after all.

Trustee Zachary Babbie delivered the bad news last week during the board of trustees meeting that the village won’t be receiving $150,000 from the New York State Office of Parks and Historic Preservation to spruce up the park on Smith Street.

If awarded, those monies would’ve went toward upgrading the old playground equipment, replacing the netting and fencing on the tennis court and adding a handicap access point on Smith Street.

Babbie applied for the grant last summer but didn’t hear back from the state until last month with a rejection letter.

The letter didn’t state why the village’s request was denied, but Babbie said he does plan on applying for the next round and evaluating the amount of money to ask for again.

“We’ve been trying for years to get funding,” he said. “We’re not ready to give up just yet.”

The last grant the village received was several years ago for groundwork and drainage. Leftover funds went toward smaller pieces of playground equipment, like the castle and pirate ship.

Funds have been allocated out of the village’s budget to pay for smaller improvements, such as installing a gate and light at one of the entrances.

However, the current tax cap — just .68 percent last year — restricts the village from taking on different projects not needing immediate attention, said Mayor Michael Bennett.

“The cap makes you tighten what you spend,” Bennett said. “It make things difficult, but we’re still accomplishing what we can.”

LaFountaine Park currently contains a baseball field, soccer field, basketball court, tennis court and a playground, which is split into two areas on separate sides of the baseball diamond.

Babbie said he intends on putting together another grant application to continue improvements to the park this winter.

For more information or updates on this project, call 518-492-7000 or visit www.villageofdannemora.com.