Village of Port Henry water mains back in shape

PORT HENRY – Most of the Village of Port Henry’s infrastructure restorations are done and just need the finishing touches in the spring.

The village will use $22,000 in leftover state CHIPs money for Rice Lane, Trustee/Deputy Mayor Matthew Brassard said at a recent Village Board meeting.

“We can use it for the (paving) binder,” he said. “The only thing left are those drains. They’ll (the contractor) do the sidewalks in the spring.”

The village replaced deteriorated water and sewer lines on Rice Lane and Elizabeth Street in the last two years, as well as leaky sewer mains around Manhole 13, using federal grant monies.

He said they’re close to using all of the $600,000 federal grant they got for the work.

“By the end, we’ll have spent it all,” he said.

The Village Department of Public Works was down two workers, Brassard said, and they’re hiring replacements after conducting interviews.

The village is dissolving on March 31, and they checked with the Town of Moriah to make sure the new workers would be carried over to the Town Highway Department.

“We got ahold of the town, and we were told as long as they (the new employees) get their CDLs (Commercial Drivers License),” the town will hire them.

Most village functions and responsibilities will transfer to the town after dissolution, which voters approved in 2015.

The third project, to replace leaking lines around Manhole 13, located off Main Street, is also about finished, Mayor Ernest Guerin said at the meeting.

“Everything’s done on Manhole 13 until springtime,” he said. “We need a zip lining, a plastic lining on the pipe. It would probably last forever if we did that.”

The village will go to bid for the liner, he said.