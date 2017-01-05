Village prepares for extinction

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Village of Port Henry is preparing to end on March 31, 2017.

PORT HENRY – As the Village of Port Henry heads for extinction, infrastructure projects like the Rice Lane rebuild and the legendary Manhole 13 are being finished off.

The Rice Lane project is shut down for the winter, Deputy Mayor Matthew Brassard said, but will need sidewalk repairs, drainage installation and a top coat of asphalt in the spring.

The street had new sewer lines installed to replace ones that were failing.

“I think they did a good job,” Brassard said at a recent Village Board meeting. “The residents are happy.”

Manfred Construction of Port Henry was the low bidder for the project, as well as the Manhole 13 reconstruction.

“It’s a complete transformation down there (on Rice Lane),” Village Mayor Ernest Guerin said. “The street is in better shape than ever.”

The village previously rebuilt utility lines on Elizabeth Street, which were also deteriorating.

All the projects were funded with state grants.

The Village Board also learned that the Excellus health insurance plan for employees will see a 7 percent increase next year.

The new contract with the healthcare insurance provider was unanimously approved.

“It was recommended we stay with Excellus because no one would take us on for three months,” Brassard said. “The guys (Public Works crew) are happy with it.”

The village is dissolving on March 31, 2017, and many village employees will be hired by the Town of Moriah.

The Village Department of Public Works and Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant are members of the Teamsters Union.

Joint Wastewater Plant Operator Chip Perry said the village’s local chapter will dissolve, and they’ll join the Teamsters Union local for town workers.

“Our union will be done,” he said at the meeting. “We’ll join the town’s and take whatever that (insurance) coverage is.”

Because the village’s eye-care insurance plan has been downgraded, the Village Board voted to let workers use the Excellus eye-care component and the village will reimburse them for the deductible.

Village residents voted last year to dissolve the village, and a second vote this year upheld the dissolution plan drafted by town and village officials. The Town of Moriah will assume village properties and many of its responsibilities.