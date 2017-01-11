Village puts new zoning on hold

The Village of Port Henry will modify its planned zoning law

by

PORT HENRY – The Port Henry Village Board will hold off on passing its new zoning law while it slims down the document.

Some citizens had complained the proposed 56-page zoning ordinance was too restrictive, although village leaders said it could have been modified as needed for individual businesses when they apply for permits.

The law would have prohibited a brewery in the waterfront district, which Moriah resident Gabriel Jaquish said would have prevented him from opened a planned brew-pub at Van Slooten Harbour Marina.

The village is dissolving on March 31, 2017, so any permit applications would probably have to be made to the Town of Moriah, which will take over village functions and enforcement of its local laws. 

The laws remain in effect for two years after dissolution, unless renewed.

At Monday’s Village Board meeting, Mayor Ernest Guerin said he and members of the board have met with planner Nan Stolzenburg of Community Planning and Environmental in Berne in response to concerns about the law. It was Stolzenburg who wrote the law for the village.

“We’re going to do a lot of modifications,” Guerin said. “A lot will be taken out. We’ll cut it down.”

 He said there will be an open meeting to go over the law.

“A lot needs to come out of that, to be simplified, so it’s more user friendly,” the mayor said. “We will get it and get it right.”

A public hearing will then be held before the law is passed, he said.

“At our board meeting in February we can actually put this (zoning law) into effect,” Guerin said.

The board had intended to pass the new law at the January session, but will instead schedule a special meeting to modify it, officials said. Trustee James Currin could not be present for the January meeting, and had asked that the board wait until all were present to vote on the law.

The next regular meeting of the Village Board is at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in the Village Hall. A special meeting hasn’t yet been scheduled.

