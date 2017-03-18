Village says good-bye on March 31

PORT HENRY – While other North Country villages are preparing to hold their annual elections this month, the Village of Port Henry is preparing to sunset instead.

The Village Election that would have been held on Tuesday, March 21 is cancelled.

“There will be no more village elections,” Deputy Mayor/Trustee Matt Brassard said.

The village will wink out of existence as a municipality at midnight on March 31.

Mayor Ernest Guerin and trustees Brassard, Linda Smyth, James Curran and Mark Davenport will remain in office until the last day as well.

Residents approved the dissolution of Port Henry in a 2015 vote, then reaffirmed it last year with a vote in favor of the dissolution plan the Town of Moriah and the village had drawn up.

Moriah will take over most of the village’s responsibilities and all of its properties on April 1.

Chief among those is the village’s Champ RV Park and Campground on Lake Champlain.

“We won’t make any changes this year,” Moriah Town Councilor Paul Salerno said.

“After we’ve run it for a year we’ll assess things.”

He said the town will use the fee schedule for its Bulwagga Bay Campground for both facilities in the interest of uniformity, which means a $100 increase in seasonal waterfront campsite rates at the village campground.

Village residential trash pickup has ended two weeks before the village dissolves, and residents will have to take their items directly to the Town Solid-Waste Transfer Station in Mineville, or contract with a private hauler.

The town will get possession of the Village Hall on Main Street following dissolution, and Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said the town will move some of its offices there, such as Code Enforcement and the Board of Assessors.

The five-person full-time Village Department of Public Works will be absorbed into the Moriah Town Highway Department when the village ends. All of the DPW trucks and equipment, plus the village garage, will become town property.

The Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department was spun off into an independent Fire District, and will become its own taxing entity following dissolution.

The last regular Village Board meeting was March 13, and Brassard said Village Attorney Robert Hafner determined a special session will not be needed around the date of dissolution, as had previously been believed.

After dissolution, Port Henry will still exist as a hamlet in the town of Moriah, like Mineville, Witherbee and Cheever.