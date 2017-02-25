Village tries to keep running

PORT HENRY – As the Village of Port Henry winds down, its Department of Public Works is struggling to keep vehicles on the road.

The village will dissolve on March 31, and trucks, equipment and full-time DPW workers will transfer to the Town of Moriah.

“They had a few breakdowns,” Deputy Mayor Matthew Brassard said at a recent Village Board meeting. “They were down to one truck.”

He said the crew did repairs on one truck with high-strength rubber hose to get it back on the road when a line blew and they couldn’t get the exact part.

The village sidewalk plow, a Bobcat, also broke down, he said.

“The Bobcat broke; it would only turn right,” he said. “That’s why some of the sidewalks weren’t done.”

Mayor Ernest Guerin said they’re concentrating on keeping things running as well as possible until March 31.

“You do it day-by-day,” he said.

Brassard said the two new members of the DPW crew are doing fine and showing a willingness to work.

“They’v been through a lot of salt (for roads),” Brassard said.

The crew was out late on the last snowstorm, plowing, he said, but right back out the next morning to continue cleanup.

The village is running low on funds, Acting Treasurer Janelle Jurkiewicz said, but just got a $14,000 bill for salt. Each load is about $2,900, and another was ordered after the last storm.

Brassard said Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava will attempt to get the village’s property tax payment from Essex County now, instead of the usual April date. The remittance is for village property owners who didn’t pay their 2016-17 taxes. The county will eventually own and sell the properties if the taxes are not paid.

The village did receive $500,000 for the state grant it was due for the Manhole 13 project, which replaced leaking sewer lines in the south end of the community, so those bills can be paid, officials said.

The last scheduled Village Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13, but a special meeting will probably be needed near the end of March to sign property transfers and other dissolution-related documents.

Voters decided in 2015 to dissolve the village, and approved the Dissolution Plan last year.