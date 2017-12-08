Village votes to uphold outdoor display ban

LAKE GEORGE | After several months of consideration, a proposal to allow certain limited merchandise displays outdoors was rejected by the village board at their Nov. 18 meeting.

William Massry, proprietor of several T-shirt shops in the village, had requested at several village board meetings this year that he be allowed to place a rack of clothing outside his Dilligaf store on the corner of Canada and Amherst streets.

The village has a law, however, that bans outdoor displays of merchandise, except on specific sidewalk sale days.

But Massry had contended that his father had built the mini-mall on Canada street — which hosts the Dilligaf store — set back from the sidewalk with the understanding that outdoor displays would be allowed under the alcove.

To accommodate Massry’s request, the board had crafted a proposed amendment to the ordinance — despite their criticisms of such a change — that would allow one rack, of a limited size, to be placed under an outdoor alcove of a store, as long as it was on private property.

The board discussed the proposed ordinance amendment at their November meeting — without voicing one comment in support.

“I’ve heard nothing but negative comments about this proposal,” village Mayor Robert Blais said, noting that the Village Planning Board had recently cast a unanimous vote against the proposed amendment.

“They said it was a step back as far aesthetics of the village, and it might make the street look like a flea market,” he said.

Deputy Mayor John Earl offered a similar opinion.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people, and not one person was in favor of it,” he said.

Blais said the ordinance change was unfair to merchants who had buildings without alcoves, or those who spent considerable amount of money enclosing their alcoves to meet the restrictions of the existing outdoor display ordinance.

Village Code Enforcement officer Doug Frost agreed, adding that allowing a limited, specific exclusion to the ban would create confusion and prompt merchants to exceed the laws stipulations and create enforcement problems.

“Let’s stay with what we have now,” village Trustee John Root said moments before the board went on record opposing the ordinance change.