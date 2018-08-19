Virus detected in local mosquitoes, state health department warns

PLATTSBURGH | The New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory recently reported that two pools of mosquitos, both collected at the Ausable Point State Campground last month, tested positive for WNV.

The Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) is cautioning residents about the importance of protecting themselves against mosquito bites.

“Since mosquitoes can carry diseases such as West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus, we want to continually remind the public to take steps to prevent bites,” said John Kanoza, director of public health.

Through a contract with New York State and the SUNY Plattsburgh Environmental Science Department, the CCHD completes mosquito surveillance at Point Au Roche State Park, the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House, the North Country Chamber of Commerce, River Road in the Hamlet of Morrisonville, Recore Road in the Town of Chazy, the Ausable Point State Campground and Southwick Road in the Town of Champlain.

Last year, a total of six mosquito pools collected in Clinton County tested positive for WNV.

The presence of mosquito-borne viruses was not identified in any of the mosquito pools collected from county traps during June of this year, however, the more recent testing found WNV positive specimens.

Birds serve as the primary WNV disease reservoir host and mosquitos serve as the primary carrier of WNV disease. The WNV is transmitted by infected Culex mosquitoes. Humans become infected when bitten by a mosquito carrying WNV.

A person with WNV cannot spread the virus back to mosquitos or to other people. About 20 percent of the people who become infected with WNV will develop mild symptoms that may include fever, headache and body aches, occasionally with a skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

In many individuals, these symptoms are so mild that they go unnoticed or undetected. The symptoms of severe infection can include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, disorientation, convulsions and coma.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

The Clinton County Health Department strongly recommends the following measures:

Cover exposed skin by wearing light colored, long sleeved shirts and pants.

Use a mosquito repellent when outdoors, especially at times when mosquitoes are most active. Be sure to follow the instructions on the label.

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains at least 20 percent DEET. Consider using clothing and gear (such as boots, pants, socks and tents) that are treated with the insecticide permethrin.

Plan outdoor activities for earlier in the day since most mosquito species are more active at dusk and night.

Reduce the number of mosquitoes around homes and properties by reducing or eliminating standing water. Drain wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use, remove leaf debris from gutters, used tires, flower pots or similar water holding containers.

Make sure all doors, windows, screens and other openings are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from getting indoors.

Use mosquito netting over children’s strollers and infant carriers.