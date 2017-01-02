Visiting author

×
Photo provided
WARRENSBURG – Warrensburg Central first graders were recently visited by John Briggs, author of “Leaping Lemmings!”. Briggs read his story to the class and discussed what inspired him to write the tale.
Photo provided
WARRENSBURG – Warrensburg Central first graders were recently visited by John Briggs, author of “Leaping Lemmings!”. Briggs read his story to the class and discussed what inspired him to write the tale.
©2016 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.