Volunteer group, DEC, to clean up illegal shooting range

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers member Dan Derr and New York chapter president Todd Waldron stand in front of a sand berm that has attracted area target shooters for years.

HAGUE | At an old sand pit in close proximity to the Rogers Rock State Campground, shooters have been showing up for years with a broad array of weaponry and unconventional targets, which they proceed to blast into oblivion with their shotguns and rifles.

Bottles, cans, tires, televisions — anything was fair game at what the state considers to be an illegal shooting range.

Aside from the mess, noise from the range can be a nuisance for campers, and is potentially dangerous to those who might be poking around in the woods.

Some who use the range have been shooting skeet, increasing the risk of falling shot.

Despite repeated efforts though, it’s been hard to dissuade shooters. Boulders blocking the range have been ignored, and signs warning that shooting is not permitted have become, somewhat predictably, targets themselves.

Later this month, the state and a volunteer cleanup crew hope to shut the range down for good.

A national conservation group that’s relatively new to New York and the state Department of Environmental Conservation will team up to clean the site and plant it with trees.

The cleanup is scheduled for June 23, and will be performed by DEC foresters and members of the New York chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, according to BHA members Carla and Dan Denn.

BHA members will clean the site, while the DEC is providing trees and signage.

Carla Denn said her organization has been looking for ways to volunteer on public lands, and the Adirondack Mountain Club mentioned the shooting range as a good opportunity. The range has become quite a mess, littered with a variety of shattered targets and a carpet of spent shells.

Dan Denn said he hopes that once the site is cleaned up and cared for, shooters will move on to a place where shooting is more appropriate. “There are places to shoot and places not to shoot,” he said.

The land, part of a 158-acre parcel, is owned by the state, and is part of the Lake George Wild Forest.

The state often employs inmate help on cleanup details on public land, but with all the exposed metal, there was a fear something sharp might be secreted back to the jail, volunteers said.