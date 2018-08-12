Volunteer helps keep community garden ‘happening’

× 1 of 2 Expand Gabe Palisano has been volunteering to take care of plots in the Schroon Lake Community Garden. Photo by Christopher South × 2 of 2 Expand Gabe Palisano, who has been caring for the plots while spending the summer in Schroon Lake, is shown weeding plots, as viewed from some bean stalks. Photo by Christopher South Prev Next

SCHROON LAKE | Gabe Palisano arrived in Schroon Lake just before July 4 intent on spending some time before hopefully being accepted to grad school in New York City.

Palisano earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Russian Studies, but for the last three years, has been working in what his mother, Susan Palisano, called “high-end landscaping.”

With some time on his hands, Palisano became aware of the Schroon Lake Community Garden, located across the street from the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce office, where his mother is executive director.

The garden was established in 2013 as part of Essex County’s “Creating Healthy Places” initiative as a joint venture with Schroon Lake Central School.

Palisano said when he arrived about two weeks ago, he noticed some of the plots in the community garden could use some help.

“I basically beat back the jungle,” he said. “Some of the plots were basically feral for the month of June.”

Palisano decided, better than idle hands and an idle mind, he would volunteer his time taking care of the garden.

He cleared a lot of the weeds that were already going to seed, and reestablished edges inside the wooden-framed plots.

He has now gotten to the point of weeding some of the 22 plots where community members are growing both flowers and vegetables.

Palisano has ordered a couple gallons of pea gravel, which he will use to fill in some spots along the walkways between the plots. He said some of the wooden boxes framing the plots have been rising up and starting to come apart.

“One blew out its side,” he said.

Overall, however, there are a lot of happy, healthy plants in the community garden, including different varieties of tomatoes, peppers, herbs such as lemon thyme and fennel.

“A lot of folks are growing some really happening squash,” he said, indicating some butternut and acorn squash growing in various plots.

GARDEN MIRRORS SCHROON LAKE

Susan Palisano became the executive director of the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce two months ago.

Nestled between the Glens Falls National Bank and 9 Mile Coffee Company on Main Street, the parcel is owned by Glens Falls National Bank, which donates it for the use of the garden.

The bank and the Upstate Insurance Company also support the Community Garden with a yearly donation to be used exclusively for its upkeep and maintenance.

Palisano said the garden is a reflection of the community.

The people who reserve and care for the plots in the garden are both full-time and part-time residents, there are all kinds of things being grown in the garden and a neighbor on one side allows them to use water for watering the plants.

When people can’t be around to tend to their plants, they can stick a red flag in their plot, which signals other people they could use their help.

“People will just water each other’s plants if they see a red flag,” she said.

People can reserve a plot for $20 for the summer, and once the season is over, if they clean out their plot, they receive $10 back.

The summer also starts with a plant sale to help fund community garden maintenance, which includes a bag of nutrients for each plot.