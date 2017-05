× Expand Photo provided

Champlain Area Trails worked with three “Volunteer Vacationers” during the week of April 22-28 to prepare the trails for its Grand Hike to the Essex Inn on Saturday, May 13. The 12-mile public hike goes on hiking trails and scenic back roads from Wadhams to Essex where there will be a “block party” with music, dinner, restorative yoga, a kids art table, and photo booth.