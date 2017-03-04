Volunteers gearing up for Day of Caring

× Expand Photo provided Four employees of Pfizer helped complete yard work during last year’s Day of Caring.

PLATTSBURGH — Organization is underway for the Day of Caring, the people-powered event that aims to spruce up the community each spring.

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

This event, coordinated by the United Way, encourages people to dedicate a day to volunteering in their community.

Tasks can range from simple yard work to food drives.

Last year, Danielle Erb of Plattsburgh recruited four pals from Fordham University’s Alumni Chapter of the Champlain Valley Region to do yard work for a local elderly woman.

“We swept sand off her driveway and raked leaves,” she said.

Plattsburgh resident Debbie Alexander said she spent that day with her sister and nephew cleaning the courtyard and planting flowers at the Essex Center in Elizabethtown.

“I know it sounds crazy, but I love to clean,” she said. “And this event allows me to do that and help other folks who can’t do certain things.”

Erb and Alexander were part of over 600 volunteers who completed almost 60 projects last year for elderly residents and non-profit organizations — including the Chazy Public Library and Elmore SPCA in Peru.

SUNY Plattsburgh, too, got involved when over 450 students participated in a door-to-door food drive and street clean up.

“We anticipate a significant turnout by SUNY Plattsburgh students during this annual event,” said Allison Swick-Duttine, director of Fraternity/Sorority Life at SUNY Plattsburgh, in a statement. “We look forward to helping to continue to improve the Plattsburgh campus and community.”

The United Way of the Adirondack Region is currently seeking more projects and volunteers throughout Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

“This day is truly a neighbors helping neighbors event,” said Kathy Snow, a spokesperson, in a statement.

This event is put on in collaboration by the United Way of the Adirondack Region, Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau and Project H.E.L.P at SUNY Plattsburgh. Projects are due by March 31. For more information on how to get involved or to fill out a project application, visit www.unitedwayadk.org or call 518-563-1000.