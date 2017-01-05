Volunteers hailed as Dynamite Hill upgrades are celebrated

× Expand Photo by Brandon Himoff Nationally ranked skier Abe Studler of Brant Lake (center) and Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett (center right) plus Brant Lake supervisor Matt Simpson and local residents John Nick and George Stannard (at left) participate in a ribbon cutting Dec. 31 to celebrate the public debut of various upgrades at the town of Chester’s Dynamite Hill Recreation Area.

CHESTERTOWN — Town of Chester citizens who helped upgrade the popular local ski venue known as Dynamite Hill Recreation area were commended Dec. 31 as a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the improvements.

The upgrades include a new ski tow with handles, LED lighting fixtures to enhance night skiing, higher-capacity electrical service to boost snowmaking capabilities, and a new ski-lift base station.

Several dozen area citizens turned out for the ceremony which featured an appearance by Brant Lake teenager Abe Studler, a nationally-ranked moguls skier who is a member of the U.S. Ski Team.

Located on Route 8 just outside of the Chestertown hamlet, the hill features a drop of about 65 feet. The popular recreation area accommodates sledders and snowboarders as well as skiers — and it features a skating rink and a lodge as well as the skiing hill.

The upgrades were accomplished in a joint effort involving the town government, the Chestertown Rotary Club and individual citizens.

Bankrolling the improvements were the state’s First Wilderness Heritage Corridor development program and Warren County occupancy tax receipts, as well as donations from the Chestertown Rotary Club. Local excavator Bernie Bolton donated his labor and the use of his equipment to re-grade the hill in the project.

During the Dec. 31 ceremony, Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett handed out certificates of appreciation to the town employees and members of the community who helped make all the improvements a reality.

Leggett gave special recognition to John Nick of Chestertown Rotary, who managed the club’s extensive involvement in the ski slope’s improvements, as well as Wayne LaMothe of Warren County Planning office for his work obtaining the state grant.

He also recognized the employees of the town highway department, the town parks and recreation personnel, plus Bernie Bolton of Bolton Excavating in Horicon for re-grading the ski hill, as well as officials of the North Warren Trailblazers Snowmobile Club for their ongoing work grooming the snow on the slope.

Leggett also praised town board member Michael Packer, an electrician by trade, for his work in upgrading the electrical service and energizing the new lighting. Also recognized was former Chester supervisor Fred Monroe for launching many of the improvements. Leggett also credited the town board for supporting the effort.

× Expand Photo provided Dynamite Hill, Feb. 1966

Reflecting on how he skied on Dynamite Hill when he was as young as six years old, Leggett noted that the venue is quite popular with local residents and visitors.

“It’s amazing how many people come and enjoy Dynamite Hill, which makes outdoor recreation accessible to all,” he said, noting that people hailing from all over the northeastern U.S. enjoy the venue. “There’s no cost for residents and visitors to show up, play for a while, get exercise, and have lots of fun.”

Both Abe and his father Don talked about how Abe had first skied at Dynamite Hill when he was only 18 months old — and his love of the experience took him all the way to the U.S. Ski Team.

Abe told the children in the crowd that although they may be residents of the little rural towns of Brant Lake or Chester, they can set their sights high and achieve their dreams — as he has. Don thanked the community for their support, including contributions toward’s Abe’s expenses as he travels across the nation and overseas to compete in skiing.

Abe’s latest accomplishment was placing third overall about two weeks ago in moguls skiing in the U.S. Selections competition, which qualified him to compete in the World Cup championship races set for Friday Jan. 13 Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid.

The senior Studler invites all local residents and Abe’s fans all over northern New York to attend the January 13 World Cup Races.

Following the ribbon-cutting, Leggett said that he enjoyed watching the children enjoying sledding and skiing as the ceremony was occurring.

“Dynamite Hill is an invaluable asset — it’s truly a gem — it provides so much fun for so many people,” he said.