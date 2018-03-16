Volunteers sought for RSVP finance program

× Expand File photo The Tri-County United Way and RSVP are seeking volunteers to help local families learn financial independence through a pair of CFPB programs.

LAKE GEORGE | A new program is seeking volunteers to help community members become more financially independent.

In a collaborative effort between Tri-County United Way and RSVP, a financial coaching program utilizing Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) programs is seeking volunteers 18 and older to become trained financial coaches.

The programs will offer the volunteer financial coaches the chance to work one-on-one with participants to help them discover ways to make better financial choices.

JoAnna Sheridan, coordinator of the program, said becoming a volunteer financial coach not only benefits clients, but the volunteers as well as they get out and meet new people, build coaching skills, strengthen their financial literacy and help empower someone to improve their family’s financial future.

“We are focused on those who are struggling with the basic financial skills,” Sheridan said. “We are looking to help those people learn the basics of how much they have coming in per how much they are spending each month.”

Currently, Sheridan said there has been a information and training session planned for Wednesday, March 28, 5:30 p.m. at the Tri-County United Way office at 696 Upper Glen Street in Queensbury at no cost. Previous experience is not required.

For more information or to sign up for the free training session please contact Sheridan by phone at 518-743-9158 or by email at jsheridan@tricountyunitedway.org.