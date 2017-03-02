Vote approaching on proposed WCS school auditorium, facility upgrades

× Warrensburg Central School Superintendent John Goralski (right) and Warrensburg School Board President Doug West (left) discuss details of the proposed capital project to upgrade both the elementary and high schools with new plumbing, heating, lighting and air conditioning infrastructure, relocate and modernize facilities, improve security as well as reconstruct the high school’s existing ‘cafetorium’ into a full-fledged tiered auditorium with theater seating and professional acoustics. To be funded primarily with state aid, the project is planned to have zero impact on local taxes. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG — The fond dreams of many local advocates of the performing arts may become a reality if voters of the Warrensburg Central School District approve a capital project referendum set for 7 a.m. to 8p.m. Tuesday March 14.

The $11 million capital project, which encompasses hundreds of upgrades, is to be accomplished without impacting local taxes. The work is to be funded 80.4 percent by state education aid, with the local share being drawn from the district’s existing financial reserves.

The extensive project calls for upgrades to both the elementary and high schools including replacement or major repair of plumbing, electrical, and security infrastructure as well as heating and air conditioning systems.

But the highlight of the $11 million project is the reconstruction of the existing ‘cafetorium’ into an auditorium with tiered seating to host large group and instructional sessions as well as drama and musical performances — a dream of many students and WCS alumni as well as fans of the schools’ acclaimed dramatic arts and choral programs.

Since the early 1990s, audiences of such performances have had to endure poor visibility of the stage and inadequate acoustics. Also, the proposed auditorium, complete with air conditioning and padded theater-style seating, would be used for graduation ceremonies, enhancing the spectators’ experience dramatically.

For generations, WCS graduation ceremonies have been held in one of the school’s gymnasiums with massive fans — intended to provide cooling — drowning out the speeches and musical selections; with perspiring spectators seated on folding chairs or on bleachers.

The $11 million project — the most comprehensive capital improvement effort since the high school was built in 1992 — also calls for creating a new driveway entrance for student drop-offs at the high school to eliminate recurring traffic congestion, as well as installing some new energy efficiency windows as needed.

Details of the project were explained Feb. 27 in a public meeting held at the school.

One key element of the project is to construct two secure vestibules — one at each of the school’s main entrances — so visitors can be screened face-to-face before entry is granted. The schools now have a buzzer with an audio-visual link at each of the entrances. The entrances would also have new locksets and crashbars. A new card-swipe entry system for teachers and staffers is also included in the work.

Proposed security measures also include new public address systems in each school with which any of the teachers can declare an lockdown, from any room, in response to an emergency. This upgrade is a current recommendation of the state Police.

Failing galvanized plumbing in the elementary school and aging bathroom fixtures would also be replaced. Modern water coolers would also be installed in both schools. An array of upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act are also part of the plan. The project also includes installing LED lighting, which would save the taxpayers thousands of dollars annually in electricity costs, school officials said.

The high school cafeteria would be relocated to the northeast wing of the existing building, replacing one technology room and the existing athletic weight room.

The school’s existing kitchen would remain in place, with some rearrangement of its equipment and layout.

The weight room would be resituated to be adjacent to the other athletic facilities, occupying an area where the library stacks now exist. The library would be extended west into an area now hosting an extra computer lab — to accommodate the displaced book stacks. School officials say the computer labs are under-utilized because students are now working on laptops in classrooms rather than using them in dedicated labs.

The cramped high school wrestling room would be enlarged by about 40 percent with the addition of floorspace taken from the adjacent locker rooms, where the “gang showers” will be eliminated and replaced by multiple private showers. Gymnasium bleachers would also be replaced, as the existing ones aren’t functioning well, WCS Superintendent John Goralski said.

Goralski said the facility upgrades were vital to meet the existing and future needs of the school district.

“Our students and community deserve to have an up-to-date facility,” he said. “This project will bring the facilities up to the safety and educational standards of the 21st century.”

Warrensburg School Board president Doug West echoed the point.

“The project offers a great opportunity and the time is right,” he said, noting the project’s zero tax impact.