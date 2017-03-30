Vote on WCS school upgrades postponed

WARRENSBURG — The public vote on Warrensburg School District’s proposal for a $11 million capital improvement project — which includes converting an existing high school cafeteria to an auditorium — has been delayed to May 16.

Despite providing hundreds of upgrades, the project is expected to have zero impact on taxes, said school officials.

The extensive undertaking calls for upgrades to both the elementary and high schools, including replacement or major repair of plumbing, electrical and security infrastructure as well as heating and air conditioning systems — and fixing roofs.

The project also calls for creating secure entrance vestibules, one at each of the district’s two schools.

The vote was set for March 14, but was postponed following Winter Storm Stella.

“When we realized that the forecast of 20 inches or more of snow was indeed correct, we felt it would not be safe for people to come out for the vote,” said Superintendent John Goralski.

The Warrensburg School Board decided March 20 to hold the vote on the project concurrent with the annual school district budget vote on Tuesday May 16.

The date was chosen to minimize election expenses, and to comply with legal restrictions, as the vote has to be advertised in an area newspaper 45 days prior.

Goralski said he was hopeful that the project would be approved, since it would provide extensive upgrades to the students’ learning environment, with no impact on local taxes. The work is to be funded 80.4 percent by state education aid, with the local share being drawn from the district’s existing financial reserves.