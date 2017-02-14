Voters approve WCSD Reserve Fund

WESTPORT — Westport Central School District voters approved two propositions to establish reserve funds in a community referendum held Feb. 7.

Of the 86 total votes, 65 votes on each proposition were in favor of the Board of Education creating a Capital Improvement Reserve Fund and a Transportation and Maintenance Equipment Reserve Fund.

“I believe that every short-term decision to deploy our resources is a move to maintain our long-term position to meet future challenges,” said Superintendent Scott Osborne. “In today’s economy, proper long term planning is essential to ensure the solvency of our school; establishing and maintaining reserve funds allows Westport CSD to plan for the long-term needs of the school district.”