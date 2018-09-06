Voters grapple with tough questions as merger timeline tightens

× About 50 people attended an informal meeting at Westport Central on Aug. 30 to probe some of the open questions surrounding a potential merger with Elizabethtown-Lewis Central. By Pete DeMola

WESTPORT | Voters at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central and Westport Central have reached a decisive moment that will chart their future trajectory for generations.

The school boards will vote next week on if each voters in district should approve a merger referendum.

If approved by each board, voters in each district will vote on Oct. 9, and again on Dec. 4 for a final public referendum.

Officials from both districts indicated they will allow voters to make the final decision.

“We encourage the community to be participating,” said Westport Central School Board member Sue Russell at a community discussion at Westport Central last Thursday. “We feel it’s essential for all of you to have a say in this decision — not us.”

NOT ‘US VS. THEM’

About 50 people attended the informal meeting to further probe some of the open questions surrounding a potential merger.

The final merger referendum vote will require voters to authorize the size of a reconstituted school board of either 5, 7 or 9 board members.

Incumbency does not guarantee a position on the new board, and there’s no way to assure residents of Westport, Elizabethtown and Lewis would be guaranteed equal representation despite WCS containing fewer registered voters than ELCS.

“The people on the board are acting in best interest of the new school district,” said Westport Central School Board member Jim Carroll. “The ‘us and them’ mentality — set it aside because it’s going to disappear.”

In an emotionally-charged meeting, residents also pondered the role of Elizabethtown-Lewis Superintendent Scott Osbourne in a potential combined district, citing his recent contract extension.

Osbourne’s contract was scheduled to expire in 2020, but ELCS unanimously extended it through 2023, a move that some voters in WCS perceive affords Osbourne an advantageous position in a prospective merged district and portends a lack of transparency with their ELCS counterparts.

“That bothers me that that is what they promised him,” Sheera Broderick. “They did everything they could to make that happen.”

Osbourne previously served as shared superintendent between the districts in 2016-17, an experiment that ended one year early.

Broderick said while she respected Osbourne, WCS faculty didn’t feel appreciated by the educator during his tenure.

She feared as superintendent of a combined district, Osbourne would push for a new building and the current location on Cisco Street would be shuttered.

“I think losing our school is a death knell for this community,” Broderick said.

Westport Central K-12 Principal Josh Meyer said the district is awaiting a legal opinion on Osbourne’s contract.

The final merger report suggests a new school could be built sometime in the next 10 years at a cost of approximately $50 million.

The state would fund 90 percent of new construction, or approximately $45 million, and district taxpayers would provide the balance.

Officials have said while it’s too early to detail where a potential new central building would be located, both districts are in need of a new bus garage, and have long floated the idea of a shared facility located central to the two campuses.

Each school board has accepted the findings of a merger study that was concluded earlier this year following work sessions spread across nearly 10 months.

But several voters said they didn’t have enough information to make a decision.

“There are other alternatives,” said Scott Gibbs, who said he was undecided. “The pro-merger argument is articulated everywhere. I really feel like the message we’re getting is we have no choice but to do this.”

STORM CLOUDS GATHERING

The prolonged merger talks have opened up broader, more existential questions that continue to gnaw at the community — including its very survival.

Sam Sherman noted the school building acts as an economic driver in the community and fretted what would happen if students were shuttled elsewhere.

“I look at the school as a business in the community, and they spend money in Westport,” Sherman said.

Meyer repeatedly said he’d work to execute whatever decision is made by district voters in December. But he painted a bleak portrait of Westport Central’s future if voters nixed a merger.

The total sum of all extracurricular activities, including sports, is roughly the cost of one full-time teacher, he said, and slashing extracurriculars isn’t enough to reverse budget trends.

“We would have to look at the entire extracurricular program for it to truly be impactful to our budget,” he said.

WCS could also pursue an endowment like Keene Central or Chazy Central Rural School, Meyer said, or import foreign exchange students, 30 of which would be needed to be viable to generate revenue.

“I think that they all have their own drawbacks,” Meyer said.

But without those sources of revenue, the district would be likely forced to tuition out 7-12 students to other districts and slash teaching staff, neither of which appeared to particularly attractive, he said.

Furthermore, doing so would also be procedurally tricky, he admitted, because eliminating teaching positions and tuitioning out students would still require a vote by voters.

But if residents opt to torpedo a merger, Meyer assumed they would also decline to tuition out students.

WCS would also be required to pay the transportation costs of busing students to neighboring districts.

The district could also reduce the school day to 5.5 hours and shut the building at 1:30 p.m., but doing so would likely pose child care issues for parents.

“I would be impressed if we can get that to last 5 to 10 years with these projects,” Meyer said, pointing towards budget forecasts. “It’s more like 3 to 4 years.”

A school district can’t go bankrupt, he said. But if a district can no longer teach what is mandated by the state Education Department, the state would take over operations.

Westport Central School Board member Tom Kohler wished the district wasn’t presented with the question, calling the prospects “unsettling.”

“These numbers are inching closer year by year,” he said. “I want to save the school. But what does it mean to you to save our school?”

He painted a gloomy portrait of students trapped in a building “rotting” around them.

“What are the real options that we have?” he said. “That’s what we’re stuck with. It’s upsetting but we have to stick with it and make it work for the future.”

Rachel Dowty Beach appeared frustrated that a third option forward did not appear to be viable.

Beach asked what the community could do on their own, whether it be applying for grants or other measures.

And she feared how the district could remain attractive to parents if it began to hemorrhage programing and staff.

OPEN WOUNDS

Bette Fox recalled when the former Hague Central School District was incorporated into Ticonderoga Central four decades ago.

“The people were so upset, the superintendent had sugar put in his radiator,” Fox said. “There was so much bitterness.”

No jobs were lost due to attrition, Fox said, but open wounds remained in the community for years.

“That happened about 42 years ago, and it’s still going,” Fox said.

Micha Stewart lives in Westport and teaches at Moriah Central. He wondered how to get the public to understand the gravity of the situation.

“It’s of vital importance that this gets out to more people than just us,” he said.

The ELCS School Board facilitated an identical discussion with voters last Thursday.

Meyer acknowledged the deep questions.

“There’s no doubt there are real concerns moving forward,” he said.

WHAT COMES NEXT

The ELCS and WCS School Boards will vote Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, respectively, to authorize a merger referendum. If one or both school boards declines, the process is terminated.

Residents of each district will vote in a preliminary advisory referendum on Oct. 9.

If the straw polls are approved by each community, voters will head to the ballot box for a final public referendum on Dec. 4.

Voters in each district must approve the merger. If each votes yes, the district is effectively merged.

“If either votes no, everybody walks away,” Meyer said.

Sun Community News is hosting a community forum on the proposed school merger at The Depot Theatre in Westport on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

This story has been updated.