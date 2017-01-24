Voters greenlight BCSD $18 million capital project

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Beekmantown Central School District’s $18 million capital project is officially a go since taxpayers voted 417-230 last week.

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central’s $18 million capital project is officially a go.

Last week, local taxpayers gave Beekmantown Central officials the greenlight, with a 471-230 vote, to move forward with improvements to all four schools.

“I’m definitely ecstatic that the capital project was passed,” Superintendent Dan Mannix said. “It was a wise decision and it’s really going to affect everyone.”

Outdoor sport offerings will double. Each building will receive sweeping improvements — such as main entry and technology enhancements — and four new classrooms and labs will be added.

× Expand Drawing provided Beekmantown Elementary students will be getting a new cafeteria in the near future.

Students in Beekmantown Elementary, for example, will be able to dine in a new cafeteria. Also, the disabled students will no longer have to venture upstairs to learn since that classroom is going to be swapped with a music classroom downstairs near the school’s entrance.

A tech lab in the middle/high school will be transformed into a large group instruction area for up to 200 students.

Local taxpayer Mary Ann Castine Sorrell said this particular addition is one of the reasons why she voted in favor of this project.

“That is a brilliant idea,” she said. “My kids, especially my oldest, are going to be able to be exposed to a college-like classroom.”

Castine Sorrell has three children in the district – one in middle school and two in Cumberland Head Elementary. “My kids will be there for years to come, so they’ll all be exposed to this change and all the other changes to come.”

FOR THE COMMUNITY

Castine Sorrell said she’s looking forward to the improvements that’s going to affect her personally, such as the construction of new tennis and pickleball courts.

Besides those additions, anyone will be able to utilize the new multi-use soccer and football field and renovated outdoor track.

“It seems like the school has taken on a responsibility to give back to the community,” Castine Sorrell said. “It’s basically become the city center for Beekmantown and it keeps improving all the time.”

To better access the campus and all of its offerings, the district included several traffic safety updates, including new crosswalks and modifications to parking areas.

‘EXPENSIVE PROPOSITION’

But not everyone voted for the ambitious plans.

Plattsburgh resident Michelle Mosher, who’s the parent of a Beekmantown 10th grader, said she didn’t vote. But she was aware of the price tag.

“That’s a lot of money,” she said. “I would hate to see my taxes go up.”

That is not the case, said Mannix.

About 80 percent of the project is going to be covered through the state. All the district’s capital reserve — $500,000 — is going to be used. The remainder will be peeled from savings allocated toward previous infrastructure projects.

“There will be no cost to the taxpayers,” Mannix said. “So, it’s a true win-win for the community.”

With voter approval, Mannix said the district can start the design phase, which should be completed by this September. Those plans and sketches will then be sent off to the state Education Department for approval.

If everything goes as planned, construction is anticipated to start in June 2018 and end in September 2019, said Mannix. Everything should be in place by the end of that year.

More details of this project can be found at www.bcsdk12.org. For any questions or concerns, contact the district office at 518-324-2998.