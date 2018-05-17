Voters OK area school budgets

× Expand File photo Voters approved school budgets across Clinton County on Tuesday. Pictured, Peru Central School.

PLATTSBURGH | Voters approved school budgets across Clinton County on Tuesday.

Chazy Central Rural School’s $10,728,470 spending proposal, which required a supermajority vote, was approved with just over 69 percent of voter support.

The final tally was 294 yes, 132 no.

The estimated tax rate for 2018-19 is $21.68, a 3 percent increase over the current rate of $20.98, which will result in an approximate $70 tax increase for a homeowner whose house is assessed at $100,000.

Two propositions, one allocating $37,500 to the Chazy Public Library (289 yes, 128 no) and another granting the Alice T. Miner Colonial Collection a non-exclusive land easement (369 yes, 52 no), were both approved.

Two vacant school board seats were up for election, both four-year terms. Craig Giroux (362 votes) and Jason Bruce (311 votes), both incumbents, ran unopposed for the seats. Kristin McAuliffe (380 votes) ran unopposed for a seat on the Chazy Library Board of Directors.

PERU

The Peru Central School District’s $40,078,985 budget for 2018-19 was approved by a vote of 597 yes, 204 no.

“I want to thank the entire community for their overwhelming support of proposed 2018-19 budget and the two propositions at last night’s vote,” Superintendent Thomas Palmer wrote in a letter to voters on Tuesday.

“It is a great feeling to know that the school community values what the district is providing to their children. We will continue to strive for improvement and excellence.”

The estimated tax rate for 2018-19 is $20.19, an increase of 0.3 percent from the current rate of $20.11. That would amount to an approximate $5.60 tax increase for a homeowner whose property is assessed at $100,000.

With a $17,351,231 tax levy, the district plans to remain under the cap.

Two propositions, one to authorize the purchase of two 65-passenger buses and related equipment at an estimated maximum cost of $120,500 each (617 yes, 184 no); and another to adopt an $18.4 million capital project (568 yes, 235 no) were both approved by wide margins.

The Peru School Board of Education will see two new members as a result of the recent vote: Sarah Mitchell and Scott Thurber. Both secured a five-year term to run through June 30, 2023.