Voters OK area school budgets

Voters approved school budgets across Clinton County on Tuesday.
PLATTSBURGH | Voters approved school budgets across Clinton County on Tuesday.
Chazy Central Rural School’s $10,728,470 spending proposal, which required a supermajority vote, was approved with just over 69 percent of voter support.
The final tally was 294 yes, 132 no.
The estimated tax rate for 2018-19 is $21.68, a 3 percent increase over the current rate of $20.98, which will result in an approximate $70 tax increase for a homeowner whose house is assessed at $100,000.
Two propositions, one allocating $37,500 to the Chazy Public Library (289 yes, 128 no) and another granting the Alice T. Miner Colonial Collection a non-exclusive land easement (369 yes, 52 no), were both approved.
Two vacant school board seats were up for election, both four-year terms. Craig Giroux (362 votes) and Jason Bruce (311 votes), both incumbents, ran unopposed for the seats. Kristin McAuliffe (380 votes) ran unopposed for a seat on the Chazy Library Board of Directors.
PERU
The Peru Central School District’s $40,078,985 budget for 2018-19 was approved by a vote of 597 yes, 204 no.
“I want to thank the entire community for their overwhelming support of proposed 2018-19 budget and the two propositions at last night’s vote,” Superintendent Thomas Palmer wrote in a letter to voters on Tuesday.
“It is a great feeling to know that the school community values what the district is providing to their children. We will continue to strive for improvement and excellence.”
The estimated tax rate for 2018-19 is $20.19, an increase of 0.3 percent from the current rate of $20.11. That would amount to an approximate $5.60 tax increase for a homeowner whose property is assessed at $100,000.
With a $17,351,231 tax levy, the district plans to remain under the cap.
Two propositions, one to authorize the purchase of two 65-passenger buses and related equipment at an estimated maximum cost of $120,500 each (617 yes, 184 no); and another to adopt an $18.4 million capital project (568 yes, 235 no) were both approved by wide margins.
The Peru School Board of Education will see two new members as a result of the recent vote: Sarah Mitchell and Scott Thurber. Both secured a five-year term to run through June 30, 2023.
From 815 ballots, Mitchell garnered 503 votes and Thurber, 286 votes. Also on the ballot were former president of the board, Kim Mayer (214 votes); Steve Peters (272 votes); and Graham Niles (140 votes).
BEEKMANTOWN
The Beekmantown Central School District’s $42,512,179 budget for 2018-19 was approved by a vote of 444 yes, 142 no.
According to Superintendent Dan Mannix, the district doesn’t estimate the new tax rate because of unanticipated significant changes in tax assessments and exemptions, which are controlled by the Town of Plattsburgh and Clinton County, that impact the school’s tax rate.
With a $20,745,238 tax levy, the district plans to remain under the cap.
One proposition, for the purchase of four student transport vehicles, was passed by a vote of 473 yes, 108 no.
The Beekmantown Board of Education will see new members as a result of the recent vote: Mark Sand to a three year term, replacing Jeramy Conners, and Holden Laidman, a write-in candidate that secured the unexpired term of Jason Marsh with just six votes.
Laidman will serve through June 30, 2019.
Andrew Brockway and Ed Marin were re-elected for another three-year term.
PLATTSBURGH
The Plattsburgh City School District’s $42,512,179 budget for 2018-19 was approved by a vote of 376 yes, 230 no.
The projected tax rate for 2018-19 is $23.42. That is a 3.6 percent increase over this year, where the tax rate is $22.57. “This assumes no increase in total assessment,” Superintendent Jay LeBrun said in an email. “So, provided that there is indeed an increase in assessments (which we’ll know at the end of June), this figure will ultimately be lower.”
With a $22,542,574 tax levy, the district plans to remain under the cap.
There were no budget propositions.
Voters re-elected three incumbents, Leisa Boise, Amelia Goerlitz and Ron Marino, Plattsburgh City School Board of Education to another term. They ran unopposed.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
The Northern Adirondack Central School District’s $22,122,100 budget for 2018-19 was passed by a vote of 216 yes, 43 no.
The projected tax rate for 2018-19 is $11.80, a 0.33 percent increase over the current rate of $11.76. That will amount to an approximate $4 increase on a homeowner whose property is assessed at $100,000.
With a $4,724,940 tax levy, the district plans to remain under the cap.
One proposition, for the purchase of two 66-seat buses and one 60-passenger wheelchair-accessible bus at a cost not to exceed $346,250, was passed by a vote of 373 yes, 106 no.
Steven Bartlemus was elected to a five-year term on the school board with 176 votes. His opponent, Richard Harriman, Sr., garnered 75 votes.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
The Northeastern Clinton Central School District’s $30,390,775 budget for 2018-19 was approved by a vote of 284 yes, 106 no.
The estimated tax rate is $20.79, a 1.6 percent increase over the current fiscal year’s rate at $20.44. For a homeowner whose property is assessed at $100,000, that would amount to an approximate $24.50 tax increase.
With a $10,945,600 tax levy, the district plans to remain under the cap.
Two propositions, one to allocate money for community libraries (382 yes, 98 no); and another for the purchase of four new school buses (373 yes, 106 no), were both passed.
Included in the budget, not as a proposition, was the elimination of an elementary section at Mooers Elementary.
Three seats on the school board were up for election.
Six candidates entered the running.
Allen Racine, Jr. and Kimberly Bulson secured four year terms with 312 and 278 votes, respectively. Arlene Latourneau was elected to a one-year term with 243 votes. Jerry LaValley (224 votes), Bill Forkey (171 votes) and John Gordon (158 votes) failed to secure seats.
SARANAC
The Saranac Central School District’s $33,157,151 budget for 2018-19 was approved by a vote of 205 yes, 35 no.
The estimated tax rate for 2018-19 is $20.75, a 2.7 percent increase from the current rate of $20.20.
For a homeowner whose property is assessed at $100,000, that would amount to an approximate $54 tax increase.
With a $13,093,223 tax levy, the district plans to remain under the cap.
Two propositions, one to allocate $15,000 to the Dannemora Free Library (199 yes, 37 no); and another to allocate $122,000 from the capital reserve to purchase new school buses and related equipment (223 yes, 16 no), were both passed. Three seats on the school board were up for election.
Tracy Allen Waite (194 votes) and Daniel Ashline Beaudet (168 votes) both secured five-year terms. Jules LaPoint won a two-year term with 167 votes over opponent Norman Lewis, who garnered 51 votes.