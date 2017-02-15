Voters say yes to buying old house

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Crown Point Central School has permission from voters to purchase the beat-up house at the school entrance on Route 9N (Main Street) in Crown Point.

CROWN POINT – The dilapidated house next to Crown Point Central School will soon be owned by the school and demolished.

In a public referendum on Feb. 7, residents voted 138 yes to 27 no to purchase the 2756 Main St. property.

Two ballots were voided, Crown Point Supt. Shari Brannock said, and the district will now proved with the acquisition.

The school district wanted to buy the house for safety and future expansion needs.

The house will be torn down and hauled away for a total of $58,845.

The current owner of the house is the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), in Tyson’s Corner, Va., with a town assessment of $81,300.

The purchase price from Freddie Mac is $27,900, plus $16,000 to demolish the building, $3,445 for asbestos removal and $11,500 to haul it to a landfill for construction debris.

Brannock said the building is deteriorated and contains asbestos. Buying and tearing it down will improve visibility at the entrance to the school, and the district can now explore future uses of the property, she said.

There are funds in the current school budget for the house, she said, so no tax increase will be associated with the purchase.

Because of its proximity to the school, there are safety, health and risk factors if it remains, and removing it adds to the beautification of the school, she said.

The two-story wood-frame home is on a 0.10-acre lot, and was built in 1888. It had been used an apartment building before Freddie Mac took it.