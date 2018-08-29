Voters torpedo $4.6 million Keeseville Civic Center rehab

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Voters in the Town of Ausable torpedoed a proposal to issue a $4.6 million bond to rehabilitate the old Keeseville Civic Center.

AUSABLE | Voters in the Town of Ausable sunk a proposal to bond $4.6 million for the rehabilitation of the old Keeseville Civic Center.

Of the town’s 1,920 registered voters, 403 showed up to the polls on Tuesday to weigh in on the referendum — 318 voted no, 85 voted yes.

So what happens now?

“The town board is going to have to work a little harder to figure out where we go with this building, and come up with a plan that the community will embrace,” said Ausable Town Supervisor Sandra Senecal, who went on to thank the workers who manned the polls in the un-airconditioned civic center in the sweltering heat on Tuesday.

The town had planned to issue the $4.6 million bond to fund a major infrastructure overhaul of the 82-year-old building. The money would’ve brought the building back into code compliance, replacing the electrical and plumbing systems. Future tenants would’ve been responsible for aesthetic upgrades.

The town hoped to ultimately rent out sections of the building, and explore the idea of moving the town’s offices there. The Village of Keeseville’s offices were also once housed there.

By issuing the bond, taxpayers would’ve seen a tax increase of $1 per $1,000 in assessed value for the first few years until the principle was paid off, then $1.60 per $1,000 in assessed value for the next 25 years.

A total of $700,000 in grants from state and local agencies was awarded to help offset taxpayer costs; $500,000 from Restore NY, $100,000 from the Dormitory Authority of New York through state Sen. Betty Little’s office and $100,000 from the Moore Foundation. The town also applied for a $300,000 community block grant.

Town Councilman Steven Sucharski told residents at a forum this month that if voters turned down the bond issue, the town would return all grant monies.

DEMOLITION?

Asked if demolition of the building was now on the table — a suggestion that multiple residents voiced during a public meeting on the project this month — Senecal said that demolition wasn’t yet being considered.

“Not at this point, no,” she said.

“We will continue to investigate all avenues and come up with something that everyone will embrace.”

Senecal told The Sun earlier this month that the town hadn’t explored the cost of demolishing the building, and though the Village of Keeseville had explored the cost in 2009 and estimated the demolition at around $800,000, they “didn’t pay a whole lot of attention to it.”

The village also attempted to market off the building to a private buyer in the past, she said, to no avail.

Since absorbing the building in 2015 after the Village of Keeseville dissolved, the town has spent a $49,000 state community block grant on services and studies designed to test the waters on the feasibility of rehabbing the building.

They’ve also budgeted approximately $20-25,000 per year on maintenance and utilities since acquiring the property, according to Senecal.

HISTORY

The 55,000 square-foot building at the heart of the old village was formerly the Keeseville High School, before it was consolidated in the early 1970s with schools in Au Sable Forks to form the AuSable Valley Central School District. It was originally built in the late 1930s.

After that, it was used by the village as a civic center, before closing in 2010. A number of agencies and non-profits have used the space for short periods in the past — including the New York State Police — but as of this year, the building’s sole occupant is the Development Authority of the North Country, a telecommunications and broadband company. The town also uses it as a polling station.