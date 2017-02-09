W’burgh woman gets birthday surprise

× Expand Photo provided Dylan Leach, great-grandson of Jane and Joe LeCount and grandson of Larry LeCount — all of Warrensburg — holds his little brother Jaxxon and is accompanied by brother Jacob (right) at an outdoor party last fall.

WARRENSBURG — Jane LeCount of Warrensburg got some welcome news last weekend as she turned 90 years old — her great-grandson has been nominated to three national military colleges.

Dylan Scott Leach of Jesup, Ga. has been nominated for consideration at the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and West Point.

He was among 17 students chosen by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia’s first Congressional District for such a nomination.

Leach’s mother, Nicole Bell, said he went through a competitive process, including being interviewed by Carter and a panel of 10 military officials, to earn the nomination.

The daughter of Larry LeCount and Kim (Peluso) LeCount, Bell was born in Warrensburg.

Leach, 18, is an award-winning football player for Wayne County High School. A tight end, Leach was named the regional offensive player of the year a few weeks ago. Also, he competed on his school’s varsity tennis team. In addition, he’s an active member of the school’s Student Chamber of Commerce and local Boys and Girls Club.

An honor student, Leach has taken college courses in high school on top of his school’s routine curriculum.

Leach plans to attend college, preferably at one of the three military colleges — with an intent to major in Psychology — and hopes to continue playing football.

Jane LeCount said the news of Dylan’s nominations was well received as her family members gathered from various states for her 90th birthday.

For 35 years or so, Jane LeCount was Warrensburg’s leading real estate broker. Also, she was one of the founders of the town’s notorious World’s Largest Garage Sale.

“It’s so exciting,” LeCount said, welcoming friends and former clients to visit her and her husband Joe at Countryside Adult Home on Schroon River Road north of Warrensburg.