Wadhams comes alive this weekend

The Boquet River Duck Derby will again be apart of the annual Strawberry Festival in Wadhams on Sunday, June 17.

WADHAMS | The small Adirondack hamlet with a lot of pride and tradition will show both on Father’s Day with a trio of events on June 17.

PARADE

The Wadhams Pride Parade is looking to become the newest member of the Father’s Day tradition in the hamlet. Being tabbed as a “redneck parade” in the style of the Mutton Hollow Parade, people are asked to drive and ride whatever they have and decorate to show their pride.

The parade will start from the intersection of Morrison Road and Route 22 and go through the hamlet.

For more information, call Becky Hance at 518-586-2246.

STRAWBERRIES

The traditional Wadhams Strawberry Festival will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the Wadhams Church Hall will be hosted by the Wadhams Free Library.

Events will include kids games, crafts, a story booth, book sale, yard sale and music through the event. There will also be the annual treat of strawberry shortcake for sale.

For more information, call 518-962-8717 or email info@wadhamsfreelibrary.org.

DUCKS

The third part of the day takes place at 3 p.m. with the annual Boquet River Duck Derby, hosted as a fundraiser to benefit the Wadhams Volunteer Fire Company’s Community Fund.

The ducks will be dropped at Church Street and there will be prizes from first to fifth place ($250, $100 and three $50 prizes). There will also be an open house at the fire department after the race for prizes and other drawings.

The cost is $5 per entry and tickets are available at the Dogwood Bread Company, through a member of the fire company, or at the Strawberry Festival.