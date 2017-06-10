Wadhams to get ducky with festival

× Expand Photo/Wadhams Volunteer Fire Co. Wadhams Volunteer Fire Company charged the hoses and readied the ducks for the Boquet River Duck Race, a popular fund raiser for the fire company’s Community Fund.

WADHAMS — If this spring’s weather is for ducks, then everyone will be ready for the Boquet River Duck Derby, an event coming soon to a hilly street in Wadhams.

The flock of yellow rubber ducks rolls from the barrel at 3 p.m. June 18 as part of the Wadham’s Strawberry Festival that day.

“This is the sixth year of the Boquet River Duck Derby,” Sheila Broderick said when asked to share updates on upcoming festivities run by Wadhams Volunteer Fire Company.

“We set up an obstacle course on Church Lane, across from the fire house.”

Once fire hoses are charged, she said, the water is released from the fire truck and ducks start floating in random patters around the hoses.

It’s not necessarily a race of speed or skill, mostly luck. But the Boquet duck race usually draws a huge crowd with lots of kids anticipating every move, twist and turn of the flock of floating rubber fowl.

“They travel to a point where the course narrows enough to determine 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners,” Broderick said.

Up to 500 ducks are sold at $5 each for cash wins. First prize takes home $250, second nets $100 and third wins $50 with many additional prizes donated by local businesses and artisans.

All proceeds from rubber duck sales go to the fire company’s community fund, monies used to help community members in need after a fire or other emergency, or for transportation costs during medical treatment, Broderick said.

Improvements to civic parks in Wadhams also come from the fund.

“In the past, we built the pavilion at the Wadhams Park, which we outfitted with picnic tables and a grill. This year we will be helping to replace the basketball nets and backboards at the park.”

Rubber ducks are available from any member of the Wadham’s Fire Company, Broderick said.

“They are also sold at Dogwood Bread Company and at the Wadhams’ Strawberry Festival on the day of the event.”

Wadhams is a second station of the Westport Fire District, currently lead by Captain Tom Broderick.