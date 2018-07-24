Wadhams water system low again

× Expand Google Maps A new boil water order goes into effect in Wadhams as another truckload of water is being hauled and poured into the municipal well. Overuse continues to tax the system, according to the town supervisor, even though a water use restriction has been in place for several weeks. The official boil water notice was expected late Tuesday and to continue until further notice. Wadhams water users are also asked to conserve and not water lawns or gardens.

WADHAMS | Overuse of water has depleted well systems supporting the municipal water supply in Wadhams.

There are two wells that provide water for people in the hamlet area.

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said the town ordered another tanker truck of water to refill it on Tuesday.

This makes the third load of water delivered to recharge hamlet wells.

And at $600 a truckload, it is getting expensive, Tyler said.

“I don’t know if we will need a fourth, but this is getting costly. People are using water to water gardens and lawns when they were told to hold off,” Tyler said.

Earlier in July, a hose used to fill a pool was inadvertently left on for a few days. It depleted Wadhams’ wells, forcing the town to replenish with water deliveries from a company in Clinton County.

The delivery triggers a new boil water order, Tyler said on Tuesday around midday, awaiting the truck’s arrival.

“As soon as they add to the well, we have to institute a new boil water order, and go through the whole testing process again.”

The two wells on the system serve 57 users in the Wadhams Water District.

“It is cost prohibitive to add more wells,” Tyler replied when asked if he thought the Hamlet needed a supply system upgrade.

“For 57 users, a project that could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars doesn’t make sense.”

The Wadhams Water District is not metered, therefore, individual use is not calculated and water is not paid for by the gallon.

Each user has a fixed rate, Tyler said.

“The water rate might have to go up,” Tyler said. “We don’t have unlimited resources for hauling in water.”

The supervisor suggested the situation would improve steadily if residents who have kept watering lawns and gardens would stop.

“It’s just a few people using water when we’ve asked to conserve,” Tyler said.

“But it affects everybody.”

Discussion of water rate increases for Wadhams would likely come before the Westport Town Council meeting in August.

Rain this week after several hot and dry weeks might help to recharge the system, Tyler said.

But water conservation in Wadhams remains in effect for the foreseeable future.

Tyler said the boil water order would likely be posted late Tuesday, after the water delivery, and continue until further notice.

He said once formally activated, the boil water order would be placed on town and other social media websites.