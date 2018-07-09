Wadhams water woes

WADHAMS | A boil water order and water use ban are in effect for the 55 users of Wadhams’ municipal well system.

The orders do not apply to Wadhams residents on private well systems or to users on the separate Town of Westport system.

The municipal emergency action came as water pumps were shut down on Thursday night.

The notice remained in effect on Monday, the day this edition went to print, and is expected to continue for several days.

When rescinded, the town will notify residents on their website.

A user inadvertently left a hose running and drained the reserve, according to town officials.

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said the pumps were running for two days straight and were at a point of breakdown.

“The pumps were turned off and Wadhams was without water for a number of hours.”

By Friday morning, the Town of Westport had hired a water delivery company from Plattsburgh to bring a tanker in to recharge the well.

“We anticipate at least one more delivery today,” Tyler said on Friday morning.

“The pumps will likely be turned on at some point today (Friday). We need at least enough to bring the reserve up to begin pumping.”

The well will continue to refill on its own.

But the boil water requirement will remain in effect until water tests are completed and water quality cleared for drinking.

The water use ban will probably extend even after the well system is recharged, clean and pumping, Tyler said.

“The ban means water users in Wadhams can run water only for showering, laundry and plumbing, but no watering plants or gardens, washing vehicles, or that extra type of water use.”

The boil water order was issued by the Town of Westport on Thursday night.

Water and Sewer Commissioner John Crandall prepared notices and delivered them to all Wadhams water district users.