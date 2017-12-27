Wagon Wheel celebrates 60th anniversary

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The staff of Ticonderoga’s Wagon Wheel Restaurant poses on the occasion of its 60th anniversary. The popular café opened in 1957. Starting from center left are Manager Raymond Thatcher Jr., owner Robbin Thatcher, and longtime employee Susan Fuller.

TICONDEROGA — When the Wagon Wheel Restaurant opened in 1957, owner Edna Davis wanted to provide a welcoming place with good food.

Sixty years later, the Wicker Street and Racetrack Road eatery is still doing that, and Davis’s heirs are keeping it running smoothly.

“We’re still going strong,” current owner Robbin Thatcher said at the restaurant’s anniversary celebration recently.

“Some of our staff have been here for 20 years or more.”

Raymond Thatcher Sr. and his wife, Patricia, took over as owners of the Wagon Wheel in 1977 from Davis, Mr. Thatcher’s aunt. Patricia Thatcher died in 1995.

After Mr. Thatcher and Robbin were married, they operated the restaurant, and he passed away in 2013.

His son, Raymond Thatcher Jr., is now manager and cook at the Wagon Wheel. He’s worked there for 25 years.

“I do a little bit of everything,” he said. “It’s a family business. I enjoy it here. There are a lot of memories.”

Flavia Fuller has been on the waitstaff for 23 years.

“We’ve all become close as a family,” she said. “I love it here.”

She said the Wagon Wheel didn’t even have mechanical credit card machines when she started.

“It’s all computerized now,” she said.

Susan Fuller worked at the Wagon Wheel when it opened in 1957, left, then came back in 2005.

“I worked for Edna when she started,” Fuller said. “I was a cashier. There was nothing computerized then. It’s changed a lot.”

Mrs. Thatcher said Fuller is an anchor at the Wagon Wheel.

“I don’t know what I would do without her,” she said. “She’s a hard worker.”

Mrs. Thatcher said other workers have been there a long time as well, one for 12 years and another for 18 years.

The restaurant has a staff of about 20 full- and part-time workers.

“It’s a good place to work,” Mrs. Thatcher said. “People like the Wagon Wheel.”

She said she’d like “to give special thanks to her stepson, Ray, stepdaughter, Tarin, and all the staff for their hard work and dedication who have become part of the Wagon Wheel family.

“A huge thanks to our loyal patrons and friends who have supported us throughout the years.”