Waldron, Butler compete for Area 6

Patty Waldron and Robert Butler are vying for the Area 6 seat on the Clinton County Board of Legislators.

SARANAC | Two candidates are running for Area 6 County Legislator.

Incumbent Patty Waldron is defending her seat against former legislator Robert Butler.

We submitted the following questionnaires to the candidates. Their responses are below.

Area 6 encompasses the towns of Saranac and Black Brook.

The general election is Nov. 7.

PATTY WALDRON

Party Line: Democratic, Working Families

Qualifications: “I’ve been in humanities my entire life. I have a Bachelor’s Degree in humanities. I worked as a dental assistant for 10 years, I worked in the private sector for 10 years. Having this experience from both the private and public sectors gives me a well-rounded view.”

Goals if elected: “I hope to finish what I started and help bring broadband to Area 6. I’d also like to see the beautiful expansion of the Plattsburgh International Airport come to fruition.”

A little known fact: “I’m a huge Elton John fan. I don’t keep many secrets, but I love bingo. I write country music. My most recent song is called ‘On a Sunday Afternoon.’”

ROBERT BUTLER

Age: 72

Party Line: Republican, Conservative

Qualifications: “I have 17 years of experience as county legislator. I was deputy chair for 10 years. I’ve chaired most of the county subcommittees.”

Goals if elected: “The same thing I did while in office — I’m a good listener, and I’ll work to address every issue.”

A little known fact: “I’m pretty much an open book. Life has been good to me. I’m an avid golfer and I do my best in a sport you cannot master.”