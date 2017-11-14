Waldron in the lead for Area 6 county legislator seat

× Expand File photo Patty Waldron is in the lead for the Area 6 county legislator seat.

PLATTSBURGH — With 120 absentee ballots yet to be counted, County Legislator Patty Waldron (Area 6) holds a 44 vote lead over Robert Butler.

Absentees will be tallied Nov. 15 by the Clinton County Board of Elections.

If reelected, this would be Waldron’s second four-year term serving the towns of Saranac, Black Brook and portions of Dannemora and Plattsburgh on the Clinton County Board of Legislators.

Butler, a former legislator and Waldron’s predecessor, currently holds 1,093 votes to her 1,137.

Following this year’s general election, the legislature remains majority Democratic.

County Legislator Samuel Dyer (Area 3) ran for Beekmantown Supervisor, potentially opening up a vacant seat on the board of legislators, but unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections show Dyer down by 25 votes to opponent Norman Davis.

Ninety-four absentee ballots from Beekmantown have yet to be counted and more could be in the mail.

If Dyer loses to Davis, he will retain his seat on the county’s legislative body until his term ends in 2019.

County Legislators Jonathan Beach (Area 2), Mark Dame (Area 8) and Robert Hall (Area 10) each ran unopposed and were reelected.

Legislator Simon Conroy was reelected to serve Area 4 after winning a special election last year to fill the seat vacated by City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read. Conroy ran unopposed this year.

Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wiley and Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis each ran unopposed and were reelected to four-year terms.