ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County WIC and the Essex County Breastfeeding Coalition hosted the “Walk Around the Block Party” to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week on Aug. 3 in Elizabethtown. The event was well-attended and included over 16 local agencies who came out to share information and child-friendly activities!