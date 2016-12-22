Wanted: Bold, determined and strong women

× Expand Photo by Heather Rancour The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York is extending their call for nominations for the 2017 Women of Distinction awards.

PLATTSBURGH — The girl scouts are looking for superheroes.

Only strong and determined women need apply.

The awards are open to women in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties.

The annual ceremony is designed to honor local women who serve as positive role models for young girls.

“We know that there are a lot of fantastic women out there that may go unnoticed for their hard work, determination and leadership,” said Nikki Hilchey, staff liaison for the event at Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York.

Many women who are leaders in their fields credit Girl Scouts with helping them to build the set of skills that paved their road to success, Hilchey said.

Honorees are awarded for their “strength of character, dedicated community service, emphasis on lifelong learning, along with their dedication to fostering self-confidence and leadership skills in others.”

“These are women who have had an impact in community service, trailblazers or leaders in the careers — or who have done both,” Hilchey said.

Between two and six women are honored each year in four categories: trailblazer, community leader, personal achievement and “Distinguished Leader of Tomorrow” for those between the ages of 17 and 21.

Occasionally, someone is honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Last year’s honoree was Edna Coonrod, of Willsboro.

Coonrod, a former town supervisor, has a lifetime track record of community service, co-founding Mountain Lake Services, among other programs.

“She’s just had an amazing impact on her community,” Hilchey said.

The organization has been holding events in different areas of the council, from Plattsburgh to Albany, since 1985.

Despite process in moving towards a more equitable society, gender gaps remain, said Hilchey, particularly in the STEM fields, which contain deep streaks of bias and prejudice.

“Women who have careers in STEM have faced some challenges that their male counterparts have not been facing,” Hilchey said.

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 30.

Award-winners will be honored at a dinner in Plattsburgh in September 2017.

“I definitely think this event is very necessary for girls, and showing girls they have options for the future,” Hilchey said.

No prior Girl Scout affiliation is necessary for nominees.

For more info, contact Nikki Hilchey at 518-563-1560 x 307, or email her at events@gsneny.org. Visit the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York website at gsneny.org.