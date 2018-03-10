War College coming soon

× Expand Photo provided Registration is now open for Fort Ticonderoga’s War College of the Seven Years War May 18-20. Early Bird Registration—with a savings of $25—closes March 15.

TICONDEROGA | Registration has opened for Fort Ticonderoga’s 23rd-annual War College of the Seven Years War slated for May 18-20.

The seminar focuses on the Seven Years War in North America, also known as the French and Indian War.

The War College takes place in the Mars Education Center, with a panel of historians from across the United States, and is open to the public, with pre-registration required.

From its start in 1996, the War College of the Seven Years War has become a premier seminar on the French and Indian War in the United States,’ Fort Ticonderoga President Beth Hill said.

“It features a mix of new and established scholars in an informal setting for a weekend of presentations related to the military, social, and cultural history of the French and Indian War,” she said.

The War College will also feature a Saturday evening lecture and concert “From the Ballroom to the Battlefield: Popular Music Adapted for Military Use during the French and Indian War.”

Erik Lichack, a performer of early American music, will be joined by musicians Eliza Vincz and Philip Winter, to present a performance that showcases the relationship between functional military tunes and songs, dances, and other pieces enjoyed by the English-speaking world.

A reception on Friday evening includes the opening of the new exhibition “Great Wars: Ticonderoga and World War One.” This new major exhibit opening in May will explore the lines between the Seven Years War and World War I through the story of Fort Ticonderoga Museum founder Stephen Pell.

Sunday’s sessions conclude with an optional boat cruise aboard the Carillon to explore naval aspects of the fight for Ticonderoga from 1756-59. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis to War College participants.

Registration for the War College is now open at $155 ($130 for those registering by March 15); additional discounts available for Members of Fort Ticonderoga.

Registration forms can be downloaded from Fort Ticonderoga’s website at www.fortticonderoga.org under the “Education” tab by selecting “Workshops and Seminars” on the drop down menu and then clicking on the War College. A printed copy is also available upon request by contacting the fort at 518-585-2821.