Warren County awarded $600,000 to combat milfoil

LAKE GEORGE — Warren County plans to use a $600,000 state grant over the next three years to help eradicate invasive species in Lake George.

Warren County Planning Director Wayne LaMothe said the county applied for the grant as part of a regional approach to treating and eliminating invasive species from Lake George, such as Eurasian watermilfoil.

“There are some dense beds to be addressed with this program,” LaMothe said.

The grant was part of the state’s Regional Economic Development Council program, that saw the region net $85 million in grants, subsidies and additional economic incentives last week.

A chief goal of the three-year project is to remove all dense beds of Eurasian watermilfoil using benthic matting, hand harvesting, and other methods of removal.

Benthic mats are placed on the lake bed and do not allow plants to grow, even native species.

The project would support staffing five boat inspection/decontamination stations to ensure that vessels entering Lake George are not carrying aquatic invasive species.

LaMothe said the $600,000 would allow about $180,000 per year to go to direct contracting for removal of invasive species, and the remaining $20,000 would go to administrative costs and permitting.

The county is partnering in the invasive species eradication program with the municipal governments along Lake George, as well as non-municipal partners, such as the Lake George Park Commission, Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George.

Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover said the grant and invasive species removal project is important to the lakefront communities.

“It’s very important to continue the fight against and remediate the lake against invasives like milfoil. It’s important to the quality of the lake and to boater access. Once an invasive finds its way in, it’s lot more difficult to deal with,” Conover said.

As time goes on, more and more people are recognizing the importance of being proactive with combating aquatic invasive, including milfoil, Asian clams, or the spiny water flea.

“They can overwhelm you, and some of the new (species) are extremely invasive. Boat inspections and washings are very important,” Conover said.