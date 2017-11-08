Warren County elections yield mix of political rookies and veterans

QUEENSBURY | In Lake George, four-term town supervisor Dennis Dickinson, representing the Republican and Independence parties, defeated six-year Lake George Town Councilman Dan Hurley, a retired electrical contractor who ran on the Democratic and Conservative lines.

The vote was 528 for Dickinson and 408 for Hurley.

Although this race featured sharply divergent views of how to upgrade aging infrastructure, the two candidates’ goals were similar, and the two conducted civil campaigns, unlike in several other towns of Warren County.

“It was a good campaign and Dan had a good showing at the polls, which shows people were interested in Dan’s positions, and we’ll take them into consideration as we move forward,” Dickinson said Tuesday night.

Hurley offered his thoughts as well.

“I’m looking forward to working with the other board members for the next two years on the issues facing the town, focusing on infrastructure,” Hurley said.

INCUMBENTS WIN IN WARRENSBURG

In the three-way race to fill two expired four-year terms on the Warrensburg Town board, incumbent Republicans John Alexander and Bryan Rounds defeated Rich Larkin, a retired telecommunications technician.

The vote tally was 579 for Alexander, 452 for Rounds and 301 for Larkin.

Two candidates were competing to fill the remaining two years of an unexpired term of board member Joyce Reed, who retired earlier this year. In this race, former local teacher Donne-Lynn Winslow, who was appointed to the board this summer, defeated challenger Bill Mahar.

IN BOLTON, WHITE DEFEATS CONNALLLY IN BOLTON

In Bolton, a town justice post was up for election. Former councilman and present marriage officer Edward G. White — a Republican who has gained experience as both a sheriff’s deputy and a private investigator —defeated Joe Connally, a retired corporate executive and former Marine Corps sergeant. White received 493 votes to Connally’s 234.

For two positions on the town board, Incumbent Tim Coon — for years the town Highway Superintendent — and former Deputy Town Supervisor Wanda Cleavland were elected, defeating independent candidate Carole Newell, who has served on the Bolton Chamber of Commerce Board and the Bolton Farmers Market Committee. The vote tally was 587 for Cleavland, 554 for Coon and 177 for Newell.