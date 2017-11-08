Warren County elections yield mix of political rookies and veterans

QUEENSBURY | In Lake George, four-term town supervisor Dennis Dickinson, representing the Republican and Independence parties, defeated six-year Lake George Town Councilman Dan Hurley, a retired electrical contractor who ran on the Democratic and Conservative lines.
The vote was 528 for Dickinson and 408 for Hurley.
Although this race featured sharply divergent views of how to upgrade aging infrastructure, the two candidates’ goals were similar, and the two conducted civil campaigns, unlike in several other towns of Warren County.
“It was a good campaign and Dan had a good showing at the polls, which shows people were interested in Dan’s positions, and we’ll take them into consideration as we move forward,” Dickinson said Tuesday night.
Hurley offered his thoughts as well.
“I’m looking forward to working with the other board members for the next two years on the issues facing the town, focusing on infrastructure,” Hurley said.
INCUMBENTS WIN IN WARRENSBURG
In the three-way race to fill two expired four-year terms on the Warrensburg Town board, incumbent Republicans John Alexander and Bryan Rounds defeated Rich Larkin, a retired telecommunications technician.
The vote tally was 579 for Alexander, 452 for Rounds and 301 for Larkin.
Two candidates were competing to fill the remaining two years of an unexpired term of board member Joyce Reed, who retired earlier this year. In this race, former local teacher Donne-Lynn Winslow, who was appointed to the board this summer, defeated challenger Bill Mahar.
IN BOLTON, WHITE DEFEATS CONNALLLY IN BOLTON
In Bolton, a town justice post was up for election. Former councilman and present marriage officer Edward G. White — a Republican who has gained experience as both a sheriff’s deputy and a private investigator —defeated Joe Connally, a retired corporate executive and former Marine Corps sergeant. White received 493 votes to Connally’s 234.
For two positions on the town board, Incumbent Tim Coon — for years the town Highway Superintendent — and former Deputy Town Supervisor Wanda Cleavland were elected, defeating independent candidate Carole Newell, who has served on the Bolton Chamber of Commerce Board and the Bolton Farmers Market Committee. The vote tally was 587 for Cleavland, 554 for Coon and 177 for Newell.
Incumbent Highway Superintendent William Sherman — running on both Republican and Democratic lines, defeated independent challenger Stephen Breault by a vote of 648 to 78.
REALIGNMENT PENDING IN THURMAN
In Thurman, where political upheaval seems to erupt every several years, a realignment of the town board occurred while an effort to oust the town supervisor fell short.
Incumbent town supervisor Cynthia Hyde — a Democrat with a long tenure as the town clerk — turned back a challenge launched by former board member and past Deputy Supervisor Susan Shepler, the Republican candidate, by a vote of 230 to 211.
Four Thurman town board seats were up for election.
Elected to two board posts with four-year terms were Republicans incumbent Joan Harris and political newcomer Doug Needham.
The vote ousted town board member Kathy Templeton, a Democrat and past chair of the town’s Assessment Board of Review.
Harris is a retired Postmaster of Athol, former town youth commissioner and past planning board chair as well as town historical society president. The vote tally was 271 for Harris, 246 for Needham and 197 for Kathy Templeton.
Elected to two board seats with two-year terms were former board member Gail Seaman, a registered nurse, and political neophyte Brenda Ackley. Mary Eddy, wife of present town board member Mike Eddy and account manager for his construction business, trailed the other two in the balloting. The vote tally was 288 for Ackley, 229 for Seaman, and 193 for Mary Eddy.
NEW FACES JOIN WARREN COUNTY BOARD
To represent Glens Falls Ward 1 in Warren County Government, Mayor Jack Diamond won the Glens Falls Ward 1 County Supervisor post defeating Nancy Underwood, the Republican, Independence and Reform candidate, by a vote of 169 to 164. Diamond will take the place of long-time county supervisor Dan Girard, who retires from the position at the end of this year.
For the Glens Falls Ward 4 county supervisor post, William Loeb — representing the Democratic and Women’s Equality parties — defeated Republican and Independence candidate Karen Judd, 202 to 121. Loeb served in the county supervisor position years ago, prior to James Brock, who decided to retire.
To represent Queensbury as at-large Warren County supervisors, five candidates ran for four open positions.
Incumbent Republicans Matt Sokol and Doug Beaty won seats as well as political newcomers Michael Wild and Brad Magowan who ran on the Republican, Independence and Reform lines.
POLITICAL DRAMA IN QUEENSBURY
In Queensbury, incumbent supervisor John Strough defeated challenger Rachel Seeber, current county supervisor-at-large for the town, overcoming concentrated opposition by the local Republican establishment. The vote was 4,049 for Strough and 2,927 for Seeber.
The contentious campaign included strident criticism of Strough for failing to inform the public and other board members of a state audit citing inadequate financial oversight on town contracts.
But Seeber was apparently weighed down by her party leaders’ attempt to get a non-candidate elected and have him resign so they could appoint someone of their choice, a move revealed by an investigation by Democrats and strongly criticized by local media.
In the race for Glens Falls Mayor, following the departure of Jack Diamond due to a two-term limit, Democrat Dan Hall defeated G.O.P. candidate Tim Guy and Green Party candidate Richard P. Cirino. The vote was 1,911 for Hall, 585 for Guy and 458 for Cirino.