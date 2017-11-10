Warren County introduces $152.8 million budget

× Expand File photo The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Nov. 3 to introduce the preliminary 2018 budget.

QUEENSBURY | Warren County Budget Officer Frank Thomas said if the county can raise taxes while remaining under the cap, it should do so.

“While no one wants a tax increase, while the county has an opportunity to raise taxes and still fall below the tax cap, we should take advantage of that,” he said.

Thomas filed a tentative county budget of nearly $153 million on Nov. 3, less estimated revenues.

The figure does not include sales tax credit and the amount of surplus appropriated, leaving a balance of nearly $43.7 million to be raised by taxation.

The county will apply about $3.8 million in surplus to the 2018 spending plan.

The budget contains an increase in appropriations of $1.25 million, which is a 2.96 percent increase over 2017.

The 2018 county tax rate is $3.984 per $1,000 of assessed value. A home assessed at $200,000 will pay $15.40 more than in 2017.

“We are under the property tax cap by $81,222,” Thomas said.

The budget includes 2.9 percent increases for union and non-union employees. Thomas said he anticipated a dollar amount to soon be reached with the PBA.

The regular supervisors salaries were raised by 2.9 percent to $17,285, an increase of $500.

Thomas said performance reviews had been conducted for all department heads, resulting in raises of between 2.5 and 3.3 percent.

County employees are seeing an increase in their contribution for healthcare and prescription drugs, reducing the county’s cost by $222,000.

“Our employees are our biggest asset, and our largest expense,” Thomas said.

Regarding health care costs, Thomas said he believed the county would have more success controlling costs in the future.

Thomas told the board of supervisors the county would continue to look for efficiencies in spending; would consider options for increasing revenue, including use of the former Westmount Health Facility, now the Warren Center; the county is looking at selling a parcel of property across St. Rt. 9 from the municipal complex; and analyze employment positions as they become vacant.

A public hearing on the 2018 Warren County budget will be held at the next regular Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 17.