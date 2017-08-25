Warren County shoots down proposals for countywide EMS system, citing costs

× Expand Warren County Sheriff Nathan “Bud” York speaks to the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee about the county-wide EMS system in Albany County. The county plans to speak to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple about his county’s EMS system for consideration of a similar system in Warren County.

LAKE GEORGE | The Warren County Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee has rejected all proposals for a county-wide EMS system in Warren County, with the chairman saying the cost of up to $1 million was “not workable.”

Chairman Ron Montesi, supervisor-at-large from Queensbury, said the county had put out a request for proposals (RFP) and received three, including a proposal from Johnsburg EMS, with all of them being in the $700,000 to $1 million range.

Johnsburg EMS had responded with three options: one for two paramedic fly cars (normally an SUV with advanced life support equipment), another for one fly car and one ambulance, and a third for one ambulance.

Joe Connelly, president of Johnsburg EMS, attended the committee meeting and told Montesi he was disappointed to learn that, after responding to an RFP from the county, the county wasn’t going to consider any of the proposals based on the cost.

“These guys just got out of a budget meeting,” said, referring to the committee members. “If we do 24-7 service, we are looking at hiring six to eight employees. It’s too much money for the county to look at.”

Montesi said the county would have to look at some other way to crate EMS services for the entire county.

Montesi asked Warren County Sheriff Nathan “Bud” York to address the committee after a closed session meeting, followed by a public vote to reject the proposals.

York said he had been in touch with Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple’s office, and said that county seemed to have a working EMS system, which included smaller towns in the county. York said if the system goes over-budget, the amount is divided up between all the towns in the network.

“It’s so successful in Albany (County) that towns outside the county want to join in.” York said.

Montesi asked how Albany County paid for its EMS network.

“Do they have an ambulance district?” he said.

York said there was a line item in the budget. He said one of the bigger towns in the network does the billing for the entire system.

“It’s very efficient and people are getting the service they want,” York said.

York said not every town has wanted in the Albany County EMS system. He said Colonie, for example, opted out and provides its own EMS.

Montesi said the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee would have to make a trip to Albany and begin discussion with the sheriff’s office there, then invite someone up to make a presentation in Warren County.