Warren County supers endorse stronger BWI laws

LAKE GEORGE |The Warren County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution asking the state legislature to pass legislation for boating while intoxicated (BWI) that would mirror legislation for driving a car while drunk.

At its Aug. 18 meeting, the BOS passed a resolution calling for the state to close loopholes in its intoxicated boater legislation.

The resolution says the state should consider suspending the right to operate any motorized vehicle in the event a boat operator is found to be intoxicated.

Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who represents Glens Falls Ward 3, said she became concerned about BWI after the accident that took the life of Charlotte McCue, 8, on Lake George.

“It really impacted me because my own daughter was 8-years-old at the time,” Braymer said.

Alexander West, 25, of Lake George was sentenced to 5 to 15 years after a jury convicted him of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, and other lesser counts.

Braymer said she became part of a creative effort that included Warren County District Attorney Kathleen Hogan, Warren County Sheriff Bud York, and others, which resulted in the creation of the Remember Charlotte campaign, aimed at stopping reckless behaviors on the waterways.

Braymer said Warren County Board of Elections Commissioner William Van Ness had given some input on the nature of the current BWI law. Van Ness worked 20 years for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and has spent the last 15 years on the Lake George Park Commission’s Marine Patrol, and was on duty when McCue was killed.

“We are basically out there to control tourists and (the fatal accident) is not something you think of at the time. It isn’t something you even fathom,” Van Ness said. “We had all spent the entire day out there when this thing went down.”

Van Ness said, generally, the penalties for BWI are not strong enough.

“It’s still basically a slap on the wrist,” Van Ness said. “The repercussions are not close to DWI, which can cause you to lose your license, there are insurance surcharges, a restricted license...a boating violation does not affect you like a DWI does.”

Van Ness said the state’s BWI essentially has no teeth, because it only calls for the suspension of the operator’s boating license for one year, in addition to fines and possible jail time. Van Ness said those guilty of BWI go through same protocol but the outcome nowhere as severe as DWI. Van Ness said a motorized boat is a motor vehicle, and might actually be more dangerous than a car.

Braymer said she believes a three-pronged approach to dealing with BWI is necessary: first passing the law, followed by educating the public, including bartenders and marina employees, followed by enforcement efforts.