Warrensburg Bike Rally back in town for 18th year

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Motorcyclists attending a recent year’s edition of the Warrensburg Bike Rally browse among a wide array of motorcycle equipment and accessories presented at the show and sale. The rally returns to the Warren County Fairgrounds for 2018 for a ten-day run through Sunday, June 10.

WARRENSBURG | The annual local outdoor show and sale of motorcycling equipment and accessories known as Warrensburg Bike Rally has a record number of vendors and attractions this year, according to its organizers.

Now in its 18th year, the show is to be held from Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 10 at the Warren County Fairgrounds on Schroon River Road, about a mile and a half northeast of the Warrensburg hamlet.

The rally, which caters to motorcyclists attracted to the region for world-famous Americade, features motorcycle accessories, equipment and services, including bike trailers, three-wheeler conversions and pinstriping, plus biker clothing, leather goods, hats, helmets, crafts, jewelry, and eyewear.

Some vendors will be servicing motorcycles and conducting equipment installations on site.

Performing daily at Warrensburg Bike Rally will be the motorcycle stunt riding show known as “Wild Ride of Death.” It features motorcycles careening in circles around a vertical cylindrical wall.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., the rally has no entry free. Various food vendors will be on site.