Warrensburg chamber soliciting nominations for annual awards

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing prominent citizens and businesses annually for nearly 40 years.

“I wish we could give out more awards, but there are only two — the citizen and business awards,” said Suzanne Tyler, executive director.

The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce is now in its 39th year of awards - some years giving either one or the other - but for the past five or six years, has attempted to award both.

“It’s hard to give out because it is totally community-based, and there are so many people in the Warrensburg area who give back with their service and their time; people and businesses too, who want to make it a better town,” Tyler said.

The 2017 Citizen of the Year was Sandi Parisi, the Town of Warrensburg Historian.

Parisi was selected for being active in the community over the past 30 years, a member of Warrensburgh Beautification, Inc. and active in the Warrensburgh Historical Society and Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses are all nominated by members of the community and not the chamber.

The 2017 Business of the Year winner was Julie Gallup of J. Gallup Farms in Warrensburg.

Gallup was recognized for giving time and resources to whatever charitable resource needed it, Tyler said, even if only a plate of cookies.

Gallup was also a volunteer at the Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber hopes to award a businesses that enhances the community, providing jobs and resources, but also donates time, staff and resources to help the community.

Tyler said the chamber has already received a few nominations, and the selection process should again be difficult.

“It’s going to be a long meeting to decide. Everyone who is nominated is worthy,” she said.

Each person making a nomination will write a letter telling why the citizen or business should receive the award.

The more detail they give, the better for the judges. The nomination letters are given to the awards committee, which is co-chaired by Miko Galusha-Hensler of Ray’s Liquor, and Rev. Aaron Spoonhour, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Warrensburg. Tyler, as executive director, does not have a vote.

“Technically, I’m the only one in town not allowed to vote,” she said.

Nominations can be made now through Wednesday, May 14, and nomination forms can be found online at warrensburgchamber.com.

Any individual in Warrensburg is eligible for consideration and any business that is a member of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce in good standing can be nominated.

The winners and nominees will be honored at an awards dinner to be scheduled in the May-June time frame, depending on the winners availability.

For more information, call Suzanne Tyler at 518-623-2161.