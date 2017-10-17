Warrensburg elementary students learn about fire prevention

× Warrensburg Firefighter Ryan Griffin gives a talk to students at the Warrensburg Elementary School during Fire Prevention Week. Griffin explained about fire trucks and fire fighting equipment, while Fire Chief Justin Hull spoke about fire safety in the home. Photo by Christopher South

WARRENSBURG | Oct. 11 happened to be “Wacky Wednesday” at the Warrensburg Elementary School, but it was serious business as the students participated in a Fire Prevention Program put on by the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company.

The Warrensburg Central School District hosted Warrensburg Fire Chief Justin Hull at the school, as he and Firefighter Ryan Griffin introduced students grades Pre-K through grade 3 to fire safety and fire equipment in general.

× Warrensburg Fire Chief Justin Hull speaks to kindergarten students at the Warrensburg Elementary School during Fire Prevention Week. Hull talked to the kids about fire safety in the home, including setting up a fire escape plan. Photo by Christopher South

Hull started out the program, which was being held in the middle of Spirit Week, in the general purpose room at the Warrensburg Elementary School.

In the first assembly of the day, Hull showed kindergarten students a smoke detector.

“What does it mean when this beeps?” he asked.

“Change the battery,” one student offered.

“Take it down,” said another.

Hull explained that the smoke detector beeping means there is smoke in the air and possibly a fire in the house, meaning they should get out.

Hull also show the students items found around the house that they should never play with, including any type of lighter and gas cans.

“If you see one,” Hull said, holding a gas can, “don’t touch it.”

Hull also held up an electrical outlet and asked the kids what they should do with it.”

“Don’t touch it,” several called out.

Hull also asked the students had a fire extinguisher in the house, holding one up for them to see.

Hull as all the kids to go home with a coloring/activity book the fire department was handing out and have their parents create an escape plan.

“Sit down with your parents and draw an escape plan. Then post it on the refrigerator so all the family can see it,” he said.

Hull instructed the kids to, if they see smoke, to get down low to the ground and get to the nearest exit. He also advised the children not to be afraid of the firemen in their turnout gear.

“Don’t be afraid — we are there to help,” he said.

After the presentation inside the school, the students went outside where firefighter Ryan Griffin was waiting beside Engine 351.

× Warrensburg Firefighter Ryan Griffin shows students at the Warrensburg Elementary School, Oct. 11, what a firefighter looks like in all his gear so they are not afraid if one has to come to their house Photo by Christopher South

Griffin explained the various tools used by firefighters, but more important let them watch him put on and take off the turnout gear, which includes a hood, helmet, and respirator mask that hides the firefighter’s face, to let them know there was a person inside.

After the presentation, Griffin allowed the students to walk through the passenger portion of the engine’s cab.