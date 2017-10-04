Warrensburg Garlic Fest returns this Friday

WARRENSBURG | The pungent bulb revered for its role in savory cooking and treasured by many for its medicinal value is to be celebrated this weekend in Warrensburg.

The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market is hosting its eighth annual Garlic Festival from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

Vendors will be selling a wide variety of locally grown garlic both for planting and for seasoning.

Information on how to grow garlic will be provided by Master Gardeners of Warren County Cooperative Extension.

Available will be recipe handouts using garlic scapes, whole bulbs and cloves. Samples of dishes using garlic as the key ingredient will be offered.

Information on the mystique, folklore and medicinal traditions of garlic will also be offered, as well as demonstrations on how to decoratively display garlic.

Contests will be held with prizes awarded for the tastiest foods featuring garlic in the following categories: appetizer, soups, pasta, entrees, vegetables and dessert.

Those attending the garlic fest will be hearing the music of George Parrott in the gazebo at the Farmers’ Market park.

The garlic-related items are joined by the weekly offerings of locally grown produce, maple syrup, flowers, herbs, wine, baked goods, cheese, organic meats, poultry, plants, crafts, specialty goods and more.

Warrensburg’s Riverfront Farmers’ Market is held on Fridays from late spring through mid-October at 173 River St. in Warrensburg.

For more details, contact Teresa Whalen at 518-466-5497 or taawhalen@yahoo.com.