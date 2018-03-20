Warrensburg High to present ‘Secret Garden’

× Cast members of the upcoming Warrensburg High School musical ‘The Secret Garden’ rehearse a scene recently — (front, left to right): Natalie Davey and Grace Cupp as well as (rear): Mariah Nissen and Danielle Baker. The musical is to be presented nightly Thursday March 22 through Saturday March 24. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | Since the turn of the century, acclaimed Warrensburg High School Vocal Music Director Jim Corriveau has been imagining his students performing an award-winning Broadway musical that was based on a classic work of English literature.

This specter will be realized this weekend, as the Warrensburg Theater Group presents “The Secret Garden,” 7:30 p.m. for three performances at Warrensburg High beginning this Thursday and running until Saturday.

“For 17 years, I had my eye on this show and I decided this was the year for ‘The Secret Garden’ because it fits this group like a glove,” Corriveau said, noting that the musical is vocally challenging.

Set in the early 1900s, the story is about a young English girl, Mary Lennox, raised in the colony of India but sent to live with her uncle Archibald Craven in England after she is orphaned by a cholera outbreak.

Craven is grieving his wife Lily’s death in childbirth. Mary’s tenacious spirit is recognized by caring servants, who introduce her to a secret garden created by her Aunt Lily, left to grow wild since she died.

Mary’s personality blossoms — and her uncle’s grief dissipates — as she and a young gardener bring new life to the neglected garden. Craven’s son Colin, confined to bed since birth by his uncle’s misplaced fears, discovers his own mobility and renewal through Mary’s influence.

Warrensburg senior Natalie Davey, who won the regional Best Supporting Actress title in the 2017 National High School Theatre Awards competition, portrays Martha, a talkative nanny in the Craven household.

Davey, who’s been involved in Corriveau’s drama productions since she was in 8th grade, is just one of the talented cast members of this weekend’s production.

Davey portrays Martha, a nanny in the Craven household. At a rehearsal this week, she said she was excited to take on the role, because her character has a heavy Yorkshire accent. She added that Corriveau was inspiring because he makes his cast members feel like family members.

“For such a small school that we are, it’s really encouraging that we have such an amazing drama program,” she said, noting that Corriveau “channels” himself into making each production a success.