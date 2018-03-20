Warrensburg High to present ‘Secret Garden’

Cast members of the upcoming Warrensburg High School musical ‘The Secret Garden’ rehearse a scene recently — (front, left to right): Natalie Davey and Grace Cupp as well as (rear): Mariah Nissen and Danielle Baker. The musical is to be presented nightly Thursday March 22 through Saturday March 24.
Photo by Thom Randall
WARRENSBURG | Since the turn of the century, acclaimed Warrensburg High School Vocal Music Director Jim Corriveau has been imagining his students performing an award-winning Broadway musical that was based on a classic work of English literature.
This specter will be realized this weekend, as the Warrensburg Theater Group presents “The Secret Garden,” 7:30 p.m. for three performances at Warrensburg High beginning this Thursday and running until Saturday.
“For 17 years, I had my eye on this show and I decided this was the year for ‘The Secret Garden’ because it fits this group like a glove,” Corriveau said, noting that the musical is vocally challenging.
Set in the early 1900s, the story is about a young English girl, Mary Lennox, raised in the colony of India but sent to live with her uncle Archibald Craven in England after she is orphaned by a cholera outbreak.
Craven is grieving his wife Lily’s death in childbirth. Mary’s tenacious spirit is recognized by caring servants, who introduce her to a secret garden created by her Aunt Lily, left to grow wild since she died.
Mary’s personality blossoms — and her uncle’s grief dissipates — as she and a young gardener bring new life to the neglected garden. Craven’s son Colin, confined to bed since birth by his uncle’s misplaced fears, discovers his own mobility and renewal through Mary’s influence.
Warrensburg senior Natalie Davey, who won the regional Best Supporting Actress title in the 2017 National High School Theatre Awards competition, portrays Martha, a talkative nanny in the Craven household.
Davey, who’s been involved in Corriveau’s drama productions since she was in 8th grade, is just one of the talented cast members of this weekend’s production.
Davey portrays Martha, a nanny in the Craven household. At a rehearsal this week, she said she was excited to take on the role, because her character has a heavy Yorkshire accent. She added that Corriveau was inspiring because he makes his cast members feel like family members.
“For such a small school that we are, it’s really encouraging that we have such an amazing drama program,” she said, noting that Corriveau “channels” himself into making each production a success.
Mariah Nissen, a WCS senior who was also chosen to participate in the national theater competition, portrays the ghost of Aunt Lily. Nissen said the role is her favorite of all she’s undertaken in high school because it matches up with her operatic singing style.
She said that Corriveau was adept at inspiring and motivating the cast.
“He knows how to pull talent out of people — and he has different ways of doing it with each student,” she said. Nissen is planning on pursuing studies at Crane School of Music.
Grace Cupp, a junior who has been involved in the drama program for 5 years, plays the lead role of Mary.
Carter Germain, a senior, plays the role of Archibald Craven, having delved into the role with a passion for months prior to the start of the rehearsals. He also praised Corriveau for his approach.
“He puts his heart and soul into his productions,” Germain said, noting Corriveau had high expectations from his cast. “He wants to make every show perfect, but everything he does is always out of love,” he said.
About 45 students are involved in this 19th annual production of Corriveau’s at Warrensburg High. Randy Ross, parent of cast member Gary Ross, has invested considerable work in building the sets, Corriveau said.
“The whole community is involved,” he said. “We’re really going ‘all out’ for this production to make it a stunning musical.”
The cast also includes Jack Binder, Kayla Casey, James Cunniffe, Jacob Johnson, John Kelly, Olivia McNeill, Dan Monthony, Nick Putney, and Greg Shambo.
Mikelean Allen is the production manager and costume designer; Bethany Birkholz is the choreographer.
One of the outstanding aspects of the production is that it features a pit orchestra of professional musicians.
Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Tickets on sale at Warrensburg High School’s Main Office. Tickets are $9 for general admission and $7 for students and seniors.