Warrensburg Highway Dept. poised to relocate

WARRENSURG | For many decades, the Town of Warrensburg Highway Department has endured storing its fleet of trucks, snow plows and equipment in and around a cramped stone garage situated on King Street in a primarily residential area close to downtown.

Within months, however, the town may have a new headquarters for its highway maintenance operations in a spacious, modern building situated in the Warrensburg Industrial Park on a 1.5-acre site off Route 9 north of the hamlet.

The Warrensburg Town Board made an offer recently to purchase the former BP Performance Custom Trailers building at 9 Industrial Park Rd.

A sale contract was signed and the transfer of the property is now in the hands of lawyers, who are negotiating final details, Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said this week.

Built in 2008, the Performance Trailers building is 6,300 square feet, several times the size of the existing town highway garage. It has three large overhead doors and it was constructed to accommodate at least one more, allowing entry and storage of equipment that has in years past been subjected to weather, Geraghty said.

The pending sale offer is for $383,000, or the assessed value plus $16,500 for miscellaneous equipment including pallet jacks, a tow motor, racks and other items remaining inside the steel building, Geraghty said.

“The building is a very valuable replacement for the existing highway building on King Street considering it is plenty big enough for their equipment,” Geraghty said.

At the April 11 town meeting, the town board voted to borrow $300,000 for the purchase by issuing a bond.

The 1.5-acre site can also accommodate plenty of additional equipment and outbuildings — possibly a salt shed, Geraghty said, adding that the town has a grant lined up for its construction.

The site, directly off Route 9, also means convenient access and less truck traffic through downtown and the adjacent residential neighborhoods.

Geraghty said he the present highway garage — constructed with a stone-blocks facade — will be likely be up for sale soon.

“We’d like to see the garage put to a new use,” he said.

“This is a great move for the highway department and it’s good for the town,” Geraghty said. “We hope the sale will go through.”